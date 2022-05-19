Acer Swift 3 OLED, Spin 3, Spin 5, New Chromebooks launched

Acer has launched a bunch of new laptops globally including the new Acer Swift OLED 3 along with the refreshed Acer Spin 5 and Acer Spin 3. Acer says these laptops are aimed at professionals seeking powerful performance. The company also announced the launch of Acer Chromebook Spin 714 powered by 12th Gen Intel Core processors and the Acer Chromebook Tab 510 sporting a Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 Compute Platform.

The Acer Swift 3 OLED will be available in the United States and Europe starting in July. It starts at $899.99 (approx Rs 70,000) and EUR 999 (approx Rs 81,400), respectively.

The Acer Spin 3 will launch in the US in August for a starting price of $849.99 (approx Rs 66,000). In Europe, it will release in June with a starting price of EUR 999 (approx Rs 81,400). The Acer Spin 5 will be available in July and will cost starting from $1,349.99 (approx Rs 1,04,700) in the US and EUR 1,399 (approx Rs 1,14,000) in Europe.

Coming to the Chromebook models, Acer Chromebook Tab 510 will go on sale in North America in July starting at $399.99 (approx Rs 31,000). Lastly, Acer Chromebook Spin 714 will be available in August in North America with a starting price tag of $749.99 (approx Rs 58,000) and in Europe starting at EUR 879 (approx Rs 72,000). The Enterprise edition of the Chromebook will also be available in August in North America and Europe starting at $1,099.99 (approx Rs 85,000) and EUR 979 (approx Rs 80,000), respectively.

Acer Spin 5 (SP514-51N) Specifications

The Acer Spin 5 is a thin convertible notebook that sports a 14-inch touch display with a 2,560×1,600 pixels resolution and a 16:10 aspect ratio. As its a convertible, it gets a 360-degree hinge with custom-designed bearings for a smooth transitioning between laptop, stand, tent or tablet modes.

It draws power from up to a 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processor with integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics. The CPU is paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 1TB of PCIe Gen 4 SSD storage.

This Acer Spin 5 notebook supports Wi-Fi 6E and features USB Type-C ports with Thunderbolt 4 technology for connectivity. In addition, it includes an Acer Active Stylus with 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity. The machine has a TwinAir cooling system and dual D6 copper heat pipes for efficient heat dissipation.

Acer Spin 3 (SP314-55/N) Specifications

The Acer Spin 3 sports a 14-inch full-HD touchscreen. 12th Gen Intel Core processors power it with integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics. You get up to 16GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 1TB PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSD. This convertible notebook is equipped with a 360-degree hinge and includes a dockable Acer Active Stylus.

As for battery life, the company claims that a 30-minute charge can power this notebook for up to 4 hours. The machine is said to have a 13-hour battery backup. It is equipped with an HD webcam and comes with Acer PurifedVoice and AI-enhanced Noise Reduction technologies. The laptop runs on Windows 11 Home and has Intel Wireless Wi-Fi 6 AX201.

Acer Swift 3 OLED Specifications

The Acer Swift 3 OLED sports a 14-inch OLED display with a 2.8K resolution and a 16:10 aspect ratio. It is powered by the latest generation of 12th Gen Intel Core H-Series of processors coupled with integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics.

The Acer Swift 3 OLED is equipped with an OcenGlass touchpad that is said to provide a glass-like tactile feeling while scrolling. You get a backlit keyboard with an air inlet design claimed to provide up to 10 percent more heat dissipation than a standard keyboard. It supports Wi-Fi 6E for wireless connectivity.

This is an Intel Evo certified notebook which also supports PCIe Gen 4 SSDs and up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM. According to the company, it has a battery life of up to 10 hours and a 30-minute charge can provide up to 4 hours of backup.

Acer Chromebook Spin 714, Acer Chromebook Enterprise Spin 714 Specifications

Both of the Chromebooks have a 14-inch touchscreen with 2,560×1,600 pixels and 1,920×1,200 pixels resolution options. Antimicrobial Corning Gorilla Glass protects the display. The Acer Chromebook Spin 714 and Chromebook Enterprise Spin 714 are powered by up to 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processors. The company claims a battery life of up to 10 hours.

These convertibles have a 360-degree hinge which allows users to use them in a variety of settings such as a tent mode. There is an HDMI port and 2 x Thunderbolt 4 ports along with Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth v5.2 for wireless connectivity. In addition, there is a backlit keyboard and an optional fingerprint sensor. Acer also includes a dockable USI stylus with 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity.

Additionally, the Enterprise edition features the business capabilities of Chrome OS. It provides professionals with built-in security, fast performance, and a reduced total cost of ownership.

Acer Chromebook Tab 510 Specifications

The Acer Chromebook Tab 510 sports a 10.1-inch IPS display with a full-HD (1,920×1,200 pixels) resolution and a 16:10 aspect ratio. It is powered by Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 Compute Platform. This tablet has a 5-megapixel MIPI front camera and an 8-megapixel camera on the back.

The tablet is available in an optional 4G LTE variant. The tablet is built tough as Acer claims that it has a design that meets MIL-STD 810H military standards. It touts an impact-resistant chassis, shock-absorbing corner bumpers, and a reinforced design for added protection.

Furthermore, the Acer Chromebook Tab 510 includes a dockable USI stylus that offers 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity. Lastly, you get a claimed battery life of up to 11 hours.