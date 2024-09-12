Acer Aspire 7 with 13th Gen Intel Core i5 Processor Launched in India

Acer has refreshed the Acer Aspire 7 with 13th Gen Intel Core i5 Processor in India. The new laptop also features an Nvidia GeFore RTX GPU and is focused towards who want to game on it, as well as professionals who want high productivity. Here’s what it sports under the hood and how much it costs.

Acer Aspire 7: Price, Availability

The Aspire 7 price starts at Rs 61,990 for the RTX 2050 GPU model, Rs 67,990 for the RTX 3050 GPU model, and is available on Acer online store and Flipkart.

Acer Aspire 7: Specifications

The Acer Aspire 7 sports a 15.6-inch display with IPS technology, Slim Bezel, full-HD+ 1920 x 1080 pixels resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, and Acer ComfyView LED-backlit WVA LCD. As for internal power, the Intel variant comes with a 13th Gen Intel Core i5-13420H processor, paired with up to NVIDIA GeForce GTX 3050 GPU and up to 6 GB of dedicated GDDR6 VRAM.

Read More: Acer Aspire 3D 15 SpatialLabs Edition launched for 3D Content Creators

There’s 16 GB of DDR4 system memory which is upgradeable. As for storage, you get 512 GB of PCIe Gen4 SSD. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6 (802.11a/b/g/n+ax) wireless LAN, and Bluetooth v5.2. As for ports, the laptop offers 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports, 1 x USB 3.2 Type-A port, 1 x USB 2.0 Type-A port, 1 x HDMI, and 1 x RJ-45 port.

The laptop packs a 54 Wh battery that comes with a 3-pin 120 W AC adapter. The machine features a 720p HD 1MP webcam, stereo speakers, and a multi-gesture supported trackpad. The laptop runs on Windows 11 Home operating system.