Acer Aspire 7 gaming laptop with Intel, AMD SoCs launched in India

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : May 28, 2020 11:29 am

Latest News

The gaming laptop comes with a starting price of Rs 54,990 and it will be available for purchase from the company’s website and Flipkart.
Acer has announced the launch of its latest gaming laptop in India. Dubbed as Acer Aspire 7, the gaming laptop comes with a starting price of Rs 54,990 and it will be available for purchase from the company’s website and Flipkart. 



The Acer Aspire 7 comes loaded with a 15.6-inch Full HD display with a screen resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels along with 100 per cent sRGB colour gamut and 81.61 per cent screen-to-body ratio. The display comes with Color Intelligence and Exacolour that enhances the viewing experience and it also comes with Bluelight Shield technology that adjusts the blue light emission. 

 

The gaming laptop is available with both Intel and AMD processors. The company has added up to 9th generation Intel Core processors, while the AMD variant gets Ryzen 3000 series CPU. The models are loaded with NVIDIA GTX series and AMD Raideon series of graphic cards. 

 

The Acer Aspire 7 is backed by up to 32GB of DDR4 RAM and up to 1TB of M.2 PCIe SSD storage. On the connectivity front, it is loaded with one USB Type C port, three USB 3.1 Type-A ports, WiFi and Bluetooth. It comes with dual band Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) along with MU-MIMO that the brand claims improves the average network throughput by up to 3 times. 

 

Previously, Acer has announced the Predator Triton 500 and Nitro 5 gaming laptops. The Predator Triton 500 gaming laptop is priced starting at US$ 2199.99 (Rs 1,67,380 approx.) and will be available from May 2020. The Acer Nitro 5 is priced starting at US$ 799.99 (Rs 57,060 approx.) and will be available from May 2020. Alongside significant developments in thermal performance, both devices come with the latest 10th Gen Intel Core processors and newly announced NVIDIA GeForce RTX SUPER and GTX GPUs.

 

