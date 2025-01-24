Acer Aspire 3 (2025) Launched in India

Acer has announced the Acer Aspire 3 (2025) in India at a budget price point for buyers who are students or those who don’t want to spend a lot on a Windows laptop. The laptop comes powered by the Intel Celeron N4500 chipset, an LCD display, and much more. Here are all the details.

Acer Aspire 3 (2025): Price, Availability

Acer Aspire 3 (2025) is available starting from Rs 15,990 on Flipkart. It comes in three storage variants: 128 GB, 256 GB, and 512 GB. From January 24 to January 26, it will be available at a discounted price of Rs 14,990.

Acer Aspire 3 (2025): Specifications

The Aspire 3 sports an 11.6-inch HD Acer ComfyView LED-backlit LCD screen, also promising reduced glare for a comfortable viewing experience. The laptop is powered by an Intel Celeron N4500 Processor paired with integrated Intel HD graphics. It comes with 8GB of DDR4 RAM which is upgradable to 16GB. It comes with up to 512GB storage.

The laptop is backed by a 38Wh Li-Ion battery. Furthermore, the Aspire 3 is equipped with a 720p HD webcam and dual stereo speakers, making it ideal for virtual meetings and online classes. It offers connectivity options including three USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports, a USB Type-C port, an HDMI port, and a microSD card reader.

Read More: Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 6 AI Laptop Launched in India

With Bluetooth 4.2, students can easily connect their wireless headsets or earphones. It also allows quick and seamless file transfers to Android smartphones using the Quick Share feature. It further equips Microsoft Precision-certified touchpad and moisture-resistant design. It has a slim 16.8 mm profile and weighs at around 1 kg.