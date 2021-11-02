Airtel rolls out 5G for Business to demonstrate 5G use cases for enterprises

Airtel has rolled out 5G for Business initiative to demonstrate a wide range of enterprise grade use cases using high speed & low latency networks.

Airtel 5G for Business

As part of Airtel 5G for Business, Airtel is joining forces with leading global consulting and technology companies such as Accenture, AWS, CISCO, Ericsson, Google Cloud, Nokia, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS). They will work with industry leading brands such as Apollo Hospitals, Flipkart. In addition, there will be several leading manufacturing companies to test 5G based solutions.

These solutions will be deployed on 5G test spectrum allotted to Airtel and include use cases like Smart Factory, Smart Healthcare, 5G powered Quality inspection, Digital Twin, connected frontline workforce and AR/VR based use cases amongst others.

The use case demonstrations will be conducted both at end-user locations. This will be at Airtel’s advanced 5G lab in Network Experience Centre at Manesar (Gurgaon).

Randeep Singh Sekhon, CTO, Bharti Airtel says “The 5G ecosystem will open limitless possibilities for enterprises to enhance productivity and serve their customers even better with digitally enabled applications. We are delighted to work with our strategic technology partners and some of our enterprise customers to start testing real life 5G applications of the future. This also offers tremendous learnings across the value chain and lays a solid foundation for future application roadmap.”

Airtel is spearheading 5G in India. Earlier this year Airtel demonstrated India’s first 5G experience over a LIVE 4G network. It has also demonstrated India’s first rural 5G trial as well as the first cloud gaming experience on 5G.

Airtel is also spearheading the O-RAN Alliance initiatives in India to build 5G solutions. It has already announced partnerships with Tata Group, Qualcomm, Intel, Mavenir and Altiostar.

Airtel IQ Video

Previously, Airtel launched Airtel IQ Video Platform for OTT Video Services. Airtel IQ Video allows businesses to build world-class video streaming products for large and small screens. Airtel IQ Video is an end-to-end managed solution that brings convenience along with cost benefits.