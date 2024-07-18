A New iPad Mini Could Launch Before The End of 2024

Apple recently updated its iPad Pro lineup with two new additions powered by the M4 processor while the iPad Air also received an upgrade with the M2 chip under the hood. It’s the iPad Mini that hasn’t been updated since 2021 and Apple may finally be planning to unveil a new model before the end of 2024.

Rumours so far suggest that Apple will unveil a new iPad Mini before the end of 2024. Two credible sources had confirmed the same months ago, including Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman and analyst Ming-chi Kuo. Aside from that, a few changes to the iPad Mini are also expected, such as an improved display with a changed direction of its assembling to help reduce th jelly scrolling effect which users complained of in iPad Mini 6.

Despite this improvement, the iPad mini 7’s display could still run at a 60Hz Refresh Rate and use LCD screen technology. In addition, the next-generation iPad Mini will feature a more powerful processor for improved performance.

The current iPad mini is powered by the A15 Bionic chip. While some reports state the new iPad mini will sport the A16 chip, another recent leak contradicts it and states that the new iPad mini will bag the A17 chip instead. Connectivity performance of the tablet will also be enhanced, where it will include support for Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth v5.3.

As we noted in our recent long-term review of the iPad mini 6, while the tablet is built nicely and sports a decent chip, it hasn’t aged well when it comes to software optimisation. The tablet heats up quickly while the performance often throttles, resulting in an unpleasant experience. We hope Apple improves upon these fronts with the new iPad mini and if the rumours are correct, we may not have to wait long before we can see the changes in action.