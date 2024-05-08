Top 3 Countries Selling iPad Pro M4 At Cheapest Price

Apple has unveiled its latest iPad Pro 2024 model with a new M4 chip under the hood, making it the first tablet in Apple’s history to get a chip before the MacBook does. While it has some advanced features, India’s price has been set to reflect those features, starting at Rs 99,900, which is definitely quite pricey. To help you out getting it for cheaper in case you have a relative or are planning to travel to a new region, here are the top 3 countries selling the iPad Pro M4 at the cheapest price.

iPad Pro M4: India Price

The Indian pricing for the iPad Pro M4 is set at:

11-inch variant (Wi-Fi)

256GB – ₹99900

512GB – ₹119900

1TB (standard glass) – ₹159900

1TB (nano texture glass) – ₹169900

2TB (standard glass) – ₹199900

2TB (nano texture glass) – ₹209900

11-inch variant (Wi-Fi + Cellular)

256GB – ₹119900

512GB – ₹139900

1TB (standard glass) – ₹179900

1TB (nano texture glass) – ₹189900

2TB (standard glass) – ₹219900

2TB (nano texture glass) – ₹229900

13-inch variant (Wi-Fi)

256GB – ₹129900

512GB – ₹149900

1TB (standard glass) – ₹189900

1TB (nano texture glass) – ₹199900

2TB (standard glass) – ₹229900

2TB (nano texture glass) – ₹239900

13-inch variant (Wi-Fi + Cellular)

256GB – ₹149900

512GB – ₹169900

1TB (standard glass) – ₹209900

1TB (nano texture glass) – ₹219900

2TB (standard glass) – ₹249900

2TB (nano texture glass) – ₹259900

iPad Pro M4: Features

The new iPad Pro features the M4 chip, Apple’s debut processor. Built using second-generation 3-nanometer technology, M4 is a system on a chip (SoC) that advances the power efficiency of Apple silicon and enables the thin design of iPad Pro. Regarding thinness, the iPad Pro M4 is Apple’s thinnest product ever, with just 5.1mm thickness for the 13-inch model and 5.3mm thickness for the 11-inch model.

A new CPU with up to 10 cores has been integrated into M4, while the new 10-core GPU builds on the next-generation GPU architecture introduced in M3 and brings Dynamic Caching, hardware-accelerated ray tracing, and hardware-accelerated mesh shading to iPad for the first time. M4 has Apple’s fastest Neural Engine ever, capable of up to 38 trillion operations per second, which is faster than the neural processing unit of any AI PC today, says Apple.

The highlight of the new iPad Pro is its tandem OLED display that fuses two OLED panels and combines the light from both to provide higher full-screen brightness. The new iPad Pro supports 1000 nits of full-screen brightness for SDR and HDR content, and 1600 nits peak for HDR. The Nano-texture glass option is precisely etched at a nanometer scale, maintaining image quality and contrast while scattering ambient light for reduced glare. It’s essentially a matte finish for the panel.

The updated camera system on the new iPad Pro M4 drops the ultra-wide angle sensor from previous models but the 12MP sensor allows for vibrant Smart HDR images and video with even better colour, improved textures, and detail in low light. It also now features a new adaptive True Tone flash that improves document scanning. Using AI, the new iPad Pro automatically identifies documents right in the Camera app, and if a shadow is in the way, it instantly takes multiple photos with the new adaptive flash, stitching the scan together for a dramatically better scan. The tablet has four studio-quality mics.

On the front, the TrueDepth camera system moves to the landscape location on the new iPad Pro. The Ultra Wide 12MP camera on the front comes with centre-stage support. iPad Pro includes a high-performance USB-C connector with support for Thunderbolt 3 and USB 4, delivering fast wired connectivity — up to 40Gb/s. Thunderbolt supports an extensive ecosystem of accessories, including external displays like the Pro Display XDR at its full 6K Resolution and external storage, all connected using high-performance cables and docks. It has Wi-Fi 6E support and 5G eSIM support in cellular models.

Top 3 Countries Selling iPad Pro M4 For Cheapest

While we have an extensive price list for the Indian region available above, we’ll only be comparing the starting prices of both the 13-inch and 11-inch Wi-Fi only models in other countries versus the prices of the Indian counterparts. That should give you an idea of how much cheaper you can get the iPad Pro M4 outside India. The top countries selling the iPad Pro M4 for cheapest are as follows:

United States

The 11-inch model of the iPad Pro M4 begins at $999, while the 13-inch model begins at $1,299. The former translates to approximately Rs 83,400 while the latter converts to Rs 1,08,460. In comparison to India, you get the base trim of 11-inch iPad Pro M4 cheaper by about Rs 16,700 while the 13-inch model can be bought for cheaper, by Rs 21,400. Both of them are cheaper by a considerable amount. The higher model you opt for, the cheaper it gets in the US. For instance, the top model of 13-inch iPad Pro M4 with Wi-Fi and cellular and nano-texture glass goes for $2,599 which is approximately Rs 2,17,000. The same model costs Rs 2,59,900 which makes it a huge difference of Rs 42,900.

Canada

The 11-inch iPad Pro M4 starts at CAD 1,399 (approx Rs 84,930) while the bigger 13-inch variant begins at CAD 1,799 (approx Rs 1,09,200). That’s about the same difference as the US and India pricing but Rs 1,000 more expensive. Even then, it’s still a much better deal than what you get the new iPad Pro in India for. The top model of the 13-inch variant costs approximately Rs 2,19,000 in Canada, which is cheaper by Rs 40,000 compared to India.

Hong Kong

In Hong Kong, the iPad Pro M4 11-inch Wi-Fi only model costs HKD 7,999 (approx Rs 85,400) which is about Rs 15,000 cheaper than its Indian counterpart. The same trim of the 13-inch model costs HKD 10,499 (approx Rs 1,12,100) that makes it cheaper by Rs 18,000.