A mysterious Honor smartphone appears on TENAA, could be Honor X10 Pro

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : June 17, 2020 12:43 pm

A mysterious smartphone has been found listed on TENAA, which is said to be none other than Honor X10 Pro.
Honor is reportedly all set to launch two new smartphones in the X-series with Honor X10 Pro and Honor X10 Max. Now, a mysterious smartphone has been found listed on TENAA, which is said to be none other than Honor X10 Pro. 

 

As per the TENAA listing, the smartphone comes with model number BMH-TN20. The listing reveals some key specifications and renders of the said smartphone. To start with the renders, it shows that the phone will come with a periscope-like camera setup at the back panel with a gradient finish. The volume controls are present on the right side of the device. 

 

Coming to the key specifications, the TENAA listing reveals that the smartphone will come with a 6.53-inch OLED Full HD+ display with a screen resolution 2400 x 1080 pixels. The smartphone is powered by a 2.58GHz octa-core processor. The phone will run on Android 10 operating system. 

 

The listing further reveals that the smartphone will come with 6GB RAM + 128GB internal storage option and 8GB RAM + 256GB internal storage option. The phone comes with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 40-megapixel primary lens, 32-megapixel secondary shooter, and two 8-megapixel sensors. For the front, it will come loaded with a 16-megapixel selfie shooter. The phone is backed by a 3900mAh battery. The device measures 160.34 x 74.18 x 8.47 mm and weighs 185 grams.

 

