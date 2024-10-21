Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition Launched With 10.6mm Thickness

Samsung has announced the launch of Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition in Korea and China. The new foldable from Samsung arrives as a slimmer option over the regular Galaxy Z Fold 6 along with superior optics. Here’s everything you should know about the new Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition: Price, Availability

The new foldable from Samsung starts at KRW 2,789,600 (approx Rs 1,70,000) in South Korea. It will be available in a single 16GB + 512GB variant and a sole Black Shadow colour. The device will go on sale starting October 25 through the brand’s website and other online retail shops such as T Direct Shop, KT, and Eu+.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition: Specifications

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition sports a 8.0-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X primary display with 2194 x 1968 pixels resolution, up to 2600 nits peak brightness, and 120Hz adaptive Refresh Rate that can go down till 1Hz. The display on the outside is a 6.5-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X panel. It has 2520 x 1080 pixels resolution, Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection, and a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate same as the inner panel, going down till 1Hz.

The device is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Chipset paired with 16GB RAM and 512GB of storage. It runs on Android 14 based One UI 6.1.1 that will get 7 years of OS upgrades and 7 years of monthly security updates.

Read More: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Review: The Foldable Evolution Continues

For optics, you get a triple camera setup at the rear. This includes a 200-megapixel f/1.8 primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 sensor with a 123-degree field-of-view (FoV) and a 10-megapixel telephoto sensor with an f/2.4 aperture, 3X optical zoom, and OIS. There are two front cameras on the phone. The one present alongside the front display is a 10-megapixel f/2.2 lens, while the one present inside the fold under the main display is a 4-megapixel f/1.8 sensor.

Connectivity options include 5G, LTE, Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 7, NFC, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. There’s a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security while the device is IP48 rated also. Finally, the handset packs a 4400mAh battery with 25W fast wired charging along with wireless charging support. Unlike the Galaxy Z Fold 6, there’s no S-Pen support.