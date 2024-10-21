HomeNewsSamsung Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition Launched With 10.6mm Thickness

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition Launched With 10.6mm Thickness

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition has been officially launched in Korea, with features like a 200MP primary camera, 4400mAh battery, and more.

By Abhishek Malhotra
Galaxy z fold special edition launched

Samsung has announced the launch of Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition in Korea and China. The new foldable from Samsung arrives as a slimmer option over the regular Galaxy Z Fold 6 along with superior optics. Here’s everything you should know about the new Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition: Price, Availability

The new foldable from Samsung starts at KRW 2,789,600 (approx Rs 1,70,000) in South Korea. It will be available in a single 16GB + 512GB variant and a sole Black Shadow colour. The device will go on sale starting October 25 through the brand’s website and other online retail shops such as T Direct Shop, KT, and Eu+.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition: Specifications

Z fold special edition

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition sports a 8.0-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X primary display with 2194 x 1968 pixels resolution, up to 2600 nits peak brightness, and 120Hz adaptive Refresh Rate that can go down till 1Hz. The display on the outside is a 6.5-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X panel. It has 2520 x 1080 pixels resolution, Gorilla Glass 2 protection, and a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate same as the inner panel, going down till 1Hz.

The device is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 paired with 16GB RAM and 512GB of storage. It runs on Android 14 based One UI 6.1.1 that will get 7 years of OS upgrades and 7 years of monthly security updates.

Read More: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Review: The Foldable Evolution Continues

For optics, you get a triple camera setup at the rear. This includes a 200-megapixel f/1.8 primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 sensor with a 123-degree field-of-view (FoV) and a 10-megapixel telephoto sensor with an f/2.4 aperture, 3X optical zoom, and OIS. There are two front cameras on the phone. The one present alongside the front display is a 10-megapixel f/2.2 lens, while the one present inside the fold under the main display is a 4-megapixel f/1.8 sensor.

Connectivity options include 5G, LTE, Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 7, NFC, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. There’s a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security while the device is IP48 rated also. Finally, the handset packs a 4400mAh battery with 25W fast wired charging along with wireless charging support. Unlike the Galaxy Z Fold 6, there’s no S-Pen support.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

RELATED STORIES

Latest News

Load more

Crypto News

Load more

© 2024 All Rights Reserved. The Mobile Indian.