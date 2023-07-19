OnePlus 12 Roundup: Expected specs, launch timeline, design

OnePlus launched the OnePlus 11 earlier this year for the global markets, including India and it seems like the brand has already finalised what it will be bringing with its upcoming OnePlus 12, according to leaks. Here’s everything we know so far about the OnePlus 12, including the rumoured design, specs, and launch timeline.

OnePlus 12 : Rumoured Design

The design for the OnePlus 12 was leaked a while back by known tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer (aka OnLeaks). The overall design of the OnePlus 12 remains similar to its predecessor, with the camera array positioned in the same place as before. However, the inside of the array has changed, with it now including a 64MP Omnivision OV64B periscope lens.

Further, the LED flash has now gone up to the top left of the camera island instead of being alongside the cameras which we generally see. The Alert slider, power button and the volume rocker retain their positions from OnePlus 11. Additionally, on the front, the placement of the selfie camera has been shifted from the top left corner to the center and the bezels seem thinner. Lastly for design, the device seems to have a bit more curved corners than OnePlus 10 Pro or OnePlus 11.

Read More: iQOO Neo 7 Pro vs OnePlus Nord 3: Which one is a complete package?

OnePlus 12: Rumoured Specs

Next, the detailed specs of the OnePlus 12 were also leaked by the same tipster. He claims that this will be the final spec sheet for the handset. He said the device will sport a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 2K resolution and a fluid 120Hz refresh rate. It will be an LTPO panel, allowing for dynamic refresh rate adjustment.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC will be present at the helm of the handset. Accompanying it will be 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB of UFS 4.0 storage. It will pack a 5400mAh battery, which is a considerable increase from the 5000mAh unit found in the OnePlus 11. It will support 100W wired charging, which will come bundled within the box. It will also support 50W wireless charging.

Then, there will be a 50MP primary camera sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide camera, and a 64MP telephoto camera on the rear. Further, it will come with 3X optical zoom capabilities. The camera has been co-developed in partnership with Hasselblad, the same as last three years’ models. On the front, it will get a 32MP camera sensor.

The device will run on Oxygen OS 14, based on the latest Android 14. For biometrics, it will include an in-display fingerprint sensor.

OnePlus 12: Rumoured launch timeline

OnePlus 12, according to tipster Max Jambor on Twitter, will launch in China in December. Further, it will get a global launch sometime in January next year.

Keep an eye out for regular updates to this article as new information about the handset unfolds during the upcoming months.