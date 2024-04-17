AI Adds Wings To Samsung’s 2024 TV Lineup

Samsung India has unveiled its 2024 lineup of AI-driven television models. The company has launched Neo QLED 8K, Neo QLED 4K, and the world’s first glare-free OLED TV models.

J B Park, President and CEO of Samsung Southwest Asia, said, “Samsung is bringing the transformative power of Artificial Intelligence (AI) across product categories to improve consumers’ lifestyles. That’s why we have integrated AI to home entertainment to offer exceptional viewing experiences for our consumers.”

Pricing and Offers:

The Samsung Neo QLED 8K range starts at INR 319,990, while the Neo QLED 4K and OLED models start at INR 139,990 and INR 164,990, respectively. Samsung has also announced a range of pre-order offers until April 30, 2024, to encourage early adopters.

Depending on the model, customers can receive a free soundbar worth up to INR 79990, a Freestyle worth INR 59990, or a Music Frame worth INR 29990. Additionally, customers can avail up to 20% cashback on select models.

Samsung Neo QLED 8K TV

Samsung Neo QLED 8K TV, available in 65, 75, and 85 inches and two models, QN900D and QN800D, feature the new NQ8 AI Gen3 processor. The company claims that this latest Processor marks a significant advancement in AI TV technology, with a Neural Processing Unit that doubles the speed of its predecessor and increases the number of neural networks from 64 to 512.

The Neo QLED 8K TV has AI Picture Technology that sharpens image quality to capture finer details, such as facial expressions and other subtle nuances. Additionally, AI Upscaling Pro enhances lower-resolution content to align with the 8K display, significantly improving image sharpness and viewer immersion.

For action-packed content, such as sports, AI Motion Enhancer Pro employs a motion detection algorithm that maintains clarity and smoothness, offering viewers a dynamic sense of watching events live. Complementing this is the Real Depth Enhancer Pro, which deepens the visual experience, adding to the overall immersion.

In the audio department, the TV features an AI Sound Technology suite that dynamically improves sound output. Active Voice Amplifier Pro automatically adjusts volume by detecting ambient noise levels, while Object Tracking Sound Pro synchronizes audio with the action visible on the screen. Adaptive Sound Pro tailors the audio to fit the content and the room’s acoustics, ensuring superior sound quality.

The TV also includes AI Auto Game Mode, which recognizes the genre of the game being played and optimally adjusts the audio-visual settings to enhance the gaming experience. AI Customization Mode allows users to alter picture settings based on individual preferences and the type of content, ensuring every scene is displayed to its full potential. AI Energy Mode is another significant feature that lowers power consumption without affecting picture quality and was also a main feature in the Samsung Bespoke series of products as well.

Neo QLED 4K and OLED TVs

The Neo QLED 4K models, QN85D and QN90D, are available in sizes from 55 to 98 inches and utilize the NQ4 AI Gen2 Processor. These models also include Real Depth Enhancer Pro and Quantum Matrix Technology to ensure high contrast in detailed scenes, with the addition of the world’s first Pantone Validated display for accurate colour representation and Dolby Atmos for an encompassing audio experience claims Samsung.

Additionally, Samsung’s new glare-free OLED TVs, models S95D and S90D, ranging from 55 to 83 inches, are designed to eliminate screen reflections while maintaining clarity in all lighting conditions. The same NQ4 AI Gen2 Processor powers them and feature Real Depth Enhancer and OLED HDR Pro to enhance the picture quality. The Motion Xcelerator 144Hz provides smooth motion and quick response, positioning these OLEDs as optimal for gaming.

To complement the hardware advancements, Samsung has introduced localized Smart Experiences specifically for Indian consumers, including gaming, entertainment, education, and fitness. The Cloud Gaming Service offers direct gameplay for AAA titles without needing a console or PC. The Samsung Education Hub provides interactive and immersive learning experiences with live classes. The Smart Yoga uses an AI-enabled mat for real-time asana tracking and posture feedback. The TV Key Cloud service allows for direct streaming of content without the necessity for a set-top box, and Samsung TV Plus grants free access to over 100 channels.

Connectivity

Samsung’s Neo QLED 8K, QLED 4K, and OLED TVs can instantly connect within a smart home ecosystem. Upon activation, these TVs automatically link to existing networks and devices, with setup notifications sent directly to users’ smartphones. This functionality extends to Samsung and third-party devices, enhancing home automation.

Further enhancing user convenience, smartphones can control these TVs via the Smart Mobile Connect feature, turning the phone into a universal remote for the TV and connected appliances. The updated TVs also offer personalized experiences through newly added widgets, allowing users to monitor various home and environmental metrics directly from their screens. On the security front, Samsung Knox has been added to make data safe and secure.

Additionally, Samsung has introduced the Music Frame, a device that merges audio with customizable design elements, similar to Samsung’s The Frame series. It functions as both a standalone audio device and a complement to TVs and soundbars, enhancing the audio-visual environment of any room.