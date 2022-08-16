5 new EVs coming soon from Mahindra

Mahindra is stepping forward in the automobile industry with the announcement of five new EVs that are coming soon, including the XUV.e8, XUV.e9, BE.05, BE.07, and BE.09. These e-SUVs are slated to launch in two to three years. Moreover, each EV is based on the modular INGLO platform, using Volkswagen MEB platform components.

New Mahindra EVs: XUV.e8, XUV.e9, BE.05, BE.07, BE.09

Mahindra unveiled two new brands, created specifically to house the company’s EV portfolio – XUV with the Twin Peak logo in Copper and the all-new electric-only brand called BE. The XUV brand will host a range of products that builds upon the Mahindra legacy while embracing the future. On the other hand, BE will focus only on EVs made by Mahindra.

The manifestation of these two brands have been showcased via five e-SUVs: the XUV.e8, XUV.e9, BE.05, BE.07 and BE.09. The first four of these are to be launched between 2024 and 2026. These EVs will be based on the INGLO technology, which is a purpose-built platform that will pack “intuitive, intelligent and immersive innovations” that will serve as the backbone of the Mahindra EV architecture, as per the brand.

Read More: Ola S1 Electric Scooter relaunched with a top speed of 95km/h, Ola electric car in the pipeline

INGLO Technology

Besides the versatility of INGLO, it also significantly reduces underbody weight, leading to one of the lightest skateboards. Next, the brand announced that Mahindra electric vehicles will follow a common battery pack design with lean modules and standardised cell- to-pack technology using two different cell architectures – Blade and Prismatic.

Offered with options ranging from 60-80 kWhr battery capacity, it will be protected for a 175 kW fast-charge and charging up to 80% in less than 30 minutes. “The intelligent and efficient Battery Management System with high precision, enhanced robustness and functional safety will deliver improved range, longevity and safety. Its high number of charge-discharge cycles coupled with a long lifespan will also help reduce waste”, says the company.

As for whats under the hood, A compact all-in-one electric engine with motor-inverter-transmission integrated into a single unit forms the powertrain, offered with both rear-wheel and all-wheel drive, developing 170-210 kW and 250-290 kW respectively. Zero to 100 kmph can be achieved in between 5 and 6 seconds, claims Mahindra.

All the e-SUVs will come with a structural cage around the passenger cabin specially designed for reduced passenger injury. The frontal design of the Body-In-White is enhanced with three load paths and a multi-piece dash panel with reinforcement and battery protection is ensured by ultra-high-strength boron steel. Apart from this, the INGLO platform will also enable enhanced vehicle dynamics, 5G network within the vehicle with OTA updates support, 5 Radars-1 Vision ADAS architecture, and much more.

Mahindra EVs: Availability

The XUV.e8 is slated to launch in December 2024, XUV.e9 in April 2025, BE.05 in October 2025, and BE.07 in October 2026. The launch timeline of the BE.09 is yet to be announced.