Advertisement

Mobile Recharge: How to do it online and more

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : August 07, 2020 12:54 pm

Latest News

Here are many tips related to mobile recharge
Advertisement

Sometimes recharging prepaid or postpaid mobile connection can be a tedious process, simply because one may get confused either the platforms to recharge your mobile or lack of clear cut information. Here we try to demystify the clutter  help with a FAQ recharging mobile recharges.

 

Postpaid or Prepaid?

 

Advertisement

Postpaid is a method where you pay your phone bills after using it. Whereas in prepaid, you already pay for a fixed amount of calls or days. Both have their advantages. If you use a lot of data and call a lot, you are better off with a postpaid plan, as usually pre-paid plans don't have large data caps. However, if you prefer to limit your data usage and save money on it, prepaid is the way to go.

 

How does recharge work?

 

Recharge works simply by paying your telecom operator for service. Let's say you want to recharge your Airtel balance. You simply pay the money required to Airtel and they allot a certain amount of data to you. In postpaid plans, the network will keep providing you data as you require without any cap. However, they will ask for payment at the end of the month.

 

How to recharge mobiles offline?

 

Recharging phones can be done at a local store which provides this service. They simply ask for the fees and do the recharge over the internet. It is basically an online recharge, except you have to pay a middleman.

 

How to recharge mobiles online?

 

This is the most popular and safest way to recharge your phone. All major providers have their own payment portal. One simply needs to log into the portal and choose a pack. After choosing, they simply need to pay using a debit/credit card, and the data is immediately allocated. This is the fastest and easiest way to recharge your phone.

 

How to recharge for JIO?

 

You can easily recharge for JIO via these steps:

Step 1: Go to the JIO Website and click on recharge.

Step 2: Choose pre/postpaid and your pack

 

 

 

Step 3: Click Buy

Step 4: Enter your mobile number with which you want to recharge and proceed to pay.

 

How to recharge for Airtel?

 

Step 1: Go to the Airtel Website and click on recharge.

Step 2: Airtel immediately will ask for your number. You have to enter your Airtel number else information won't be displayed.

 

 

Step 3: Click on your plan you wish to purchase and proceed to the payment gateway.

 

How to recharge for BSNL?

 

BSNL also provides online recharge for mobile devices. However, the process is a bit lengthier and includes filling multiple forms.

Step 1: Go to the BSNL Portal

Step 2: You will have to fill in all the details about your phone

 

 

 

Step 3: Choose your preferred plan voucher

 

 

 

Step 4: Click on recharge and proceed to pay.

 

 How to recharge for Vodafone 

 

Step 1 : Enter your mobile number in the Vodafone site

Step 2: Choose your location and pack

 

 

 

Step 3: You have to again enter your number for configuration

Step 4: Proceed to payment gateway

 

How to recharge via PayTM 

 

PayTM provides services to recharge your phone via their app. One simply needs to select the option for recharge on the home screen and follow the on-screen instructions.

On the website, enter your mobile number and choose your pack. The steps shown are similar to the ones shown above. You may also receive offers if you use different forms of payment.

 

 

How to recharge via MobiKwik

 

MobiKwik, another E-Wallet service also provides recharge service. The method is similar to that of Paytm.

 

 

Just fill in the details mentioned and you will be taken to the necessary payment gateway. Mobikwik's recharge service is completely free and there are no additional costs. Mobikwik also doesn't need you to have a digital wallet, unlike PayTm and you can simply use any given payment option.

 

Types of scams

 

Obviously, one must be varied with scammers in this area. Plenty of people just want to make a quick buck by cheating you.

One way people may scam is you by not providing a receipt. Always ask for one. An e-receipt will also be generated and sent to your phone immediately.

Another way people may scam you is by charging more. Always check the official tariffs on your network's website.

 

Best time for recharge offers

 

Diwali is a great time for many yearly plans. Jio every year has a Diwali offer. Other offers also come up during many other festivals. It is advisable to go for a long pack (6 months to a year) during these times. Due to this, you will end up saving a lot of money and will get more data to use.

PayTM, Mobikwik and many other 3rd party applications provide more discounts if you use a particular credit/debit card. Even telecom operators may provide more discounts to a particular bank's account holder Eg. HDFC and JIO. If you have an account with that bank, you should buy your pack using that.

 

Exclusive: Jio Glass to Launch in 2021

Jio revises Rs 501, Rs 1,101 and Rs 1,201 packs

JioMart app for Android and iOS launched in India

Reliance Jio discontinues Rs 69 and Rs 49 prepaid recharge plans

Reliance Jio introduces Made in India 5G network solution, ready for trials

Reliance Jio launches Jio Glass mixed-reality glasses

Latest News from Reliance Jio

You might like this

Tags: Reliance Jio

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Jio revises Rs 501, Rs 1,101 and Rs 1,201 packs

BSNL 200Mbps broadband plan expanded to more circles

Airtel Digital TV customers can now upgrade to Xstream Box at Rs 1500

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 cheapest 1TB hard disk in India

Top 5 cheapest 1TB hard disk in India

Top 5 Cheapest wifi Printers for home

Top 5 Cheapest wifi Printers for home

Top 5 deals on Appliances on Amzon

Top 5 deals on Appliances on Amzon

Top 5 cheaper alternatives of Oppo Reno 4 Pro

Top 5 cheaper alternatives of Oppo Reno 4 Pro

Top 5 issues related to VPN's data security

Top 5 issues related to VPN's data security

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Videos

Nokia 5.3 launching in Aug, 2500 youtube channel blocked, Samsung Note 20 India price

Nokia 5.3 launching in Aug, 2500 youtube channel blocked, Samsung Note 20 India price
15 Chinese apps banned, Mi Stick, Google Speaker, Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Series, Realme, Xiaomi

15 Chinese apps banned, Mi Stick, Google Speaker, Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Series, Realme, Xiaomi
Tech News Roundup: Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime, Realme V5, Lava Z66, Whatsapp, Samsung offer, Oneplus Nord, Google Pixel 4a

Tech News Roundup: Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime, Realme V5, Lava Z66, Whatsapp, Samsung offer, Oneplus Nord, Google Pixel 4a
Buying Guide: Laptop and TWS

Buying Guide: Laptop and TWS
Colour TV import banned in India, Jio wants 2G free India, Lava z66 delayed?, Nokia TV, Xiaomi tempered glass

Colour TV import banned in India, Jio wants 2G free India, Lava z66 delayed?, Nokia TV, Xiaomi tempered glass
Oppo Reno 4 Pro 1st Impression

Oppo Reno 4 Pro 1st Impression

Latest Picture Story

Amazon Prime Day Sale Day 1: Offers and deals

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Camera Test

Top 10 OTT platforms in India

Top Smartphones expected to launch in India in August 2020

Realme C11: Here’s everything you need to know

Sony WH-CH710N headphones launched in India: Things you should know

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies