Mobile Recharge: How to do it online and more

Here are many tips related to mobile recharge

Sometimes recharging prepaid or postpaid mobile connection can be a tedious process, simply because one may get confused either the platforms to recharge your mobile or lack of clear cut information. Here we try to demystify the clutter help with a FAQ recharging mobile recharges.

Postpaid or Prepaid?

Postpaid is a method where you pay your phone bills after using it. Whereas in prepaid, you already pay for a fixed amount of calls or days. Both have their advantages. If you use a lot of data and call a lot, you are better off with a postpaid plan, as usually pre-paid plans don't have large data caps. However, if you prefer to limit your data usage and save money on it, prepaid is the way to go.

How does recharge work?

Recharge works simply by paying your telecom operator for service. Let's say you want to recharge your Airtel balance. You simply pay the money required to Airtel and they allot a certain amount of data to you. In postpaid plans, the network will keep providing you data as you require without any cap. However, they will ask for payment at the end of the month.

How to recharge mobiles offline?

Recharging phones can be done at a local store which provides this service. They simply ask for the fees and do the recharge over the internet. It is basically an online recharge, except you have to pay a middleman.

How to recharge mobiles online?

This is the most popular and safest way to recharge your phone. All major providers have their own payment portal. One simply needs to log into the portal and choose a pack. After choosing, they simply need to pay using a debit/credit card, and the data is immediately allocated. This is the fastest and easiest way to recharge your phone.

How to recharge for JIO?

You can easily recharge for JIO via these steps:

Step 1: Go to the JIO Website and click on recharge.

Step 2: Choose pre/postpaid and your pack

Step 3: Click Buy

Step 4: Enter your mobile number with which you want to recharge and proceed to pay.

How to recharge for Airtel?

Step 1: Go to the Airtel Website and click on recharge.

Step 2: Airtel immediately will ask for your number. You have to enter your Airtel number else information won't be displayed.

Step 3: Click on your plan you wish to purchase and proceed to the payment gateway.

How to recharge for BSNL?

BSNL also provides online recharge for mobile devices. However, the process is a bit lengthier and includes filling multiple forms.

Step 1: Go to the BSNL Portal

Step 2: You will have to fill in all the details about your phone

Step 3: Choose your preferred plan voucher

Step 4: Click on recharge and proceed to pay.

How to recharge for Vodafone

Step 1 : Enter your mobile number in the Vodafone site

Step 2: Choose your location and pack

Step 3: You have to again enter your number for configuration

Step 4: Proceed to payment gateway

How to recharge via PayTM

PayTM provides services to recharge your phone via their app. One simply needs to select the option for recharge on the home screen and follow the on-screen instructions.

On the website, enter your mobile number and choose your pack. The steps shown are similar to the ones shown above. You may also receive offers if you use different forms of payment.

How to recharge via MobiKwik

MobiKwik, another E-Wallet service also provides recharge service. The method is similar to that of Paytm.

Just fill in the details mentioned and you will be taken to the necessary payment gateway. Mobikwik's recharge service is completely free and there are no additional costs. Mobikwik also doesn't need you to have a digital wallet, unlike PayTm and you can simply use any given payment option.

Types of scams

Obviously, one must be varied with scammers in this area. Plenty of people just want to make a quick buck by cheating you.

One way people may scam is you by not providing a receipt. Always ask for one. An e-receipt will also be generated and sent to your phone immediately.

Another way people may scam you is by charging more. Always check the official tariffs on your network's website.

Best time for recharge offers

Diwali is a great time for many yearly plans. Jio every year has a Diwali offer. Other offers also come up during many other festivals. It is advisable to go for a long pack (6 months to a year) during these times. Due to this, you will end up saving a lot of money and will get more data to use.

PayTM, Mobikwik and many other 3rd party applications provide more discounts if you use a particular credit/debit card. Even telecom operators may provide more discounts to a particular bank's account holder Eg. HDFC and JIO. If you have an account with that bank, you should buy your pack using that.