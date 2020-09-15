Advertisement

How to watch Facebook videos with friends on messenger?

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian , New Delhi Last updated : September 15, 2020 12:04 pm

The new 'Watch Together' feature by Facebook in its messenger app lets you watch Facebook videos with your friends or family so you can look at their reactions in real time and have fun.
Facebook has introduced a new feature for its messenger app called 'Watch Together'. 

 

The new feature lets you watch Facebook videos on Messenger with your friends or family on a video call simultaneously. The feature is similar to the 'Watch Party' option that is present in the Facebook app itself.

 

To use this feature, you have to start a Messenger video call or create a Messenger Room. Then you have to swipe up to access the menu and from there you will have to select Watch Together. Now you can select a video suggested for you or choose from a category such as ‘TV & Movies,’ ‘Watched’ ‘or ‘Uploaded.'

 

 

Another great advantage of the feature is that every person can control what's playing on the screen, meaning every participant can pause, play, forward, rewind or even change the video, which means that not only a single person will control what you watch. 

 

Read More: YouTube introduces Shorts: A challenge to TikTok 

 

There's a limit of 8 people which you can add to the messenger video call and a limit of 50 people in Messenger Rooms. The new feature has started to roll out on iOS and Android and will be available globally starting this week. It will be available in desktops in the coming weeks. 

 

"Every day, there are more than 150 million video calls on Messenger, and more than 200 million videos sent via Messenger. Now, with Watch Together, you can enjoy videos and share the experience with your friends in real time. 

 

We created Watch Together to make spending quality time with friends and loved ones feel as close to an in-person experience as possible. Whether it’s watching a trending video, a movie, a sports highlight, a makeup tutorial or a Facebook Watch original, the feature allows you to watch your friends’ reactions at the same time", the Facebook announcement blog post read.

 

