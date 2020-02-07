  • 14:35 Feb 07, 2020

How to unfollow least interacted accounts on Instagram?

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : February 07, 2020 1:57 pm

The company has rolled out an update that allows users to edit the following list without much hassle.
Instagram has rolled out a new feature that allows users to organise the accounts they follow. The company has rolled out an update that allows users to edit the following list without much hassle. 

 

With this, users can organise their follow. This means one can see and edit the accounts they follow and love or remove unwanted accounts. “Whether you graduate, move to a new city, or become obsessed with a new interest and find a community, we want to make it easier to manage the accounts you follow on Instagram so that they best represent your current connections and interests,” the company said in a statement. 

 

The company has given an option of ‘Most shown on Feed’ and ‘Least interacted with’ options in the following list. Here’s how you can unfollow least interacted accounts on Instagram:

 

  1. Open the Instagram app and go to the Profile section and click on ‘Following’.

  2. There, users will see two categories including “Least Interacted With”, and “Most Seen in Feed”.

  3. Users can sort the list in different ways. For example, one can choose from earliest→ latest followed, or vice versa.

  4. Users can manage the account they follow from this list and one can change the following status or clicking the 3 dots to Manage Notifications or Mute the account. 

 

Previously, the brand started testing direct messaging for its web platform. The direct messaging service is currently available for both iOS and Android applications.

 

The company has revealed that it has started testing out the DM feature for the web. “We’re currently testing Direct messaging on the web, so you can read and reply to your messages from wherever you are,” the company said in a statement. This means that the limited users will get to experience the new feature first and once the testing is concluded, the company will roll out the feature to the masses.

