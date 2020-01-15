Instagram starts testing direct messaging on the web

The direct messaging service is currently available for both iOS and Android applications.

The company has revealed that it has started testing out the DM feature for the web. “We’re currently testing Direct messaging on the web, so you can read and reply to your messages from wherever you are,” the company said in a statement. This means that the limited users will get to experience the new feature first and once the testing is concluded, the company will roll out the feature to the masses.

The direct messaging feature will be similar to what we have seen in the app version. Users can start a chat with other people right from the DM screen or profile page. Furthermore, one can double click to like a message and can even share images from the desktop. Furthermore, one can create new groups as well. Users will receive desktop DM notification as well.

Previously, the brand new tool for creators making IGTV videos. Instagram has started rolling out an update announcing that the platform now supports series content on IGTV. With this update, creators on Instagram can organise their videos on a series page and batch videos under a single name to help differentiate it from other videos.

The new tool also allows creators to engage fans and encourage them to turn on notifications for their future content. This will make room for a new distribution channel for a creator’s IGTV videos.

