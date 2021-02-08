Here is a simple process of how you can make the switch from WhatsApp To Telegram in a few simple steps

Have you ever thought of switching your data from one social media app to another because you like the features more on another one, but couldn't because of lack of functionality? There's no need to worry as Telegram has got you covered when it released the feature in its latest update where you can actually move your chats from WhatsApp to Telegram.

Some recent changes in WhatsApp's privacy policy have also provoked the users to make a switch from WhatsApp to Telegram. Because users are making this switch, Telegram became the most downloaded app globally during the month of January and came on top as per latest data from Sensor Tower, with 63 million installs whereas WhatsApp fell to the 5th number.

As per the data, the largest installs were from India at 24 percent while Indonesia came in second with 10 percent of the total downloads.

Telegram has added the migration functionality in its latest 7.4.1 version so you might want to update your app before we proceed with the process of transferring your chats. The process is simple and you don't need to sweat thinking it is difficult.

How to transfer chats from WhatsApp to Telegram on Android?

Open a chat in WhatsApp and then tap the three vertical dots on the top right corner. Tap Export Chat > select Telegram in the Share menu. You'll be asked to restore with or without media. Select the option as per your preference. Now, you will have to wait on the import screen until Telegram successfully transfers your messages and the process completes.

How to transfer chats from WhatsApp to Telegram on iOS?

Open a chat in WhatsApp, then tap the area right beside the profile picture of a contact on the top. Tap Export Chat > select Telegram in the Share menu.

On iOS, you can also go to the main chat screen of WhatsApp, and then swipe left on a chat to then export that specific chat by tapping on 'Export Chat'.

As per Telegram, the messages you will import will carry the original timestamps, meaning you will be able to see when they were sent or received, the same way you saw on WhatsApp. Also, the transferred messages and media will not take up extra space on your smartphone as they will be moved to Telegram's servers.