How to send full resolution photos on WhatsApp and adjust photo upload quality?

Photos play an important role in one’s life when they want to relive a memory or if they want to share it with their loved ones. When sharing these with your friends and family, WhatsApp can be the most efficient way as billions of people use it. However, when sharing photos using WhatsApp, the service can drastically reduce the resolution of the photo which some might not like. So here is a guide on how you can send photos on WhatsApp in best quality or in full resolution:

How to send a Photo in best quality on WhatsApp?

Step 1

Open WhatsApp, click on the three dots on top right and head over to Settings.

Step 2

Go to Storage and Data

Step 3

Click on Photo Upload Quality

Step 4

Now select the ‘Best Quality’ option and click on OK.

Now, whenever you send an image on WhatsApp, it will sent in the best quality possible. However, selecting this option still won’t send the photo in full resolution and it would still be compressed. To solve this, below is a step-by-step guide on how you can send a photo in full resolution on WhatsApp.

Step 1

Open the chat page of the contact or the group you want to send the photo to.

Step 2

Click on the ‘Attach’ button next to the camera icon.

Step 3

Click on Document

Step 4

Now tap on Browse other docs…

Step 5

After clicking on that, it will show you your most recent images. You can also browse through all of your photos by opening the hamburger menu from the left and then clicking on ‘Images’.

Step 6

Tap on the photo you want to share and then click on ‘Send’. This will send the photo in full resolution to your contact/group.

This is how the image sharing experience can get a bit better on WhatsApp. Using these methods, WhatsApp will not compress your photos that can make your photo look even more better.