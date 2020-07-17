Advertisement

How to register on Airtel BlueJeans video calling application?

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : July 17, 2020 2:47 pm

Latest News

The company is currently offering free trials for its latest video-conferencing platform.
Advertisement

Airtel, in partnership with Verizon, has recently announced the launch of its new video-calling platform, the Airtel BlueJeans. The company has announced a slew of interesting features with its latest video-conferencing application. 

 

Airtel claims that the video-conferencing platform comes with AES-256 GCM encryption, which makes it one of the most secure video-conferencing applications in the country. The company has also introduced features like 24x7 customer care support and more with its latest video-conferencing application. 

 

What are the features of the Airtel BlueJeans application?

 

Advertisement

To start with the features, the platform provides almost all the features that are available on other platforms. The company has collaborated with Verizon to bring the video-conferencing application to India. The platform helps people communicate and collaborate across mobile, desktop, browser and conference rooms. The platform also comes with Airtel Audio Bridge integration that will help for in-line calls for domestic and international on a pay-per-use model. The Airtel Bluejeans also offers screen share controls along with Dolby Voice and HD video support.

 

Furthermore, the platform offers real-time analytics for the on-going video conferencing and it also features two-step authentication, which makes it a secure video-conferencing application. Furthermore, it also comes with integrated workflows through which it seamlessly works with  Microsoft Teams, Workplace by Facebook, Office 365, Google Calendar, Slack, Splunk, Trello and many more applications. That said, the company is currently offering free trials for its latest video-conferencing platform. 

 

How to register on Airtel BlueJeans?

 

One has to follow these simple steps to register for the Airtel BlueJeans application:

 

Step 1: Users need to go to Airtel BlueJeans website and click on the free trial. 

 

 

Step 2: Users then need to enter all the details including First Name, last name, mobile number, Company email ID, company name and company size. 

Step 3: Once the details are filed, click on the Send OTP button. 

 

Airtel BlueJeans

 

Step 4: Enter the OTP that will be sent to the official email address you have entered in Step 2. Add the OTP and you will get registered for Airtel BlueJeans. 


The company says that it may take up to 24 hours to successfully activate the Airtel BlueJeans account. The company will send an email upon the activation with a link to experience the video-conferencing application. However, we tried to log in using the link, but everytime it showed the password and username is incorrect.

 

Airtel BlueJeans video calling launched in India, to compete JioMeet, Zoom and more

Latest News from Airtel

You might like this

Tags: Airtel

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Facebook Messenger copies Zoom, introduces screen sharing feature

YouTube is allowing HD again on Phone, but their is a catch!

Apple developing a new app for Windows

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 alternatives of Samsung Galaxy M01s

Top 5 alternatives of Samsung Galaxy M01s

Top 5 AR Glasses available in India

Top 5 AR Glasses available in India

Top 5 Competitors of Vivo Y30

Top 5 Competitors of Vivo Y30

Top 5 alternative to Chinese smartphones under Rs 15,000

Top 5 alternative to Chinese smartphones under Rs 15,000

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000, June 2020

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000, June 2020

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Videos

JioMart: who should be worried, TikTok, WeChat, Samsung M01s, lava launches service on wheels

JioMart: who should be worried, TikTok, WeChat, Samsung M01s, lava launches service on wheels
Vivo X50 1st Impression

Vivo X50 1st Impression
Jio 5G Ready, Jio Glass unveiled, Jio Budget 4G Smartphone coming soon, Infinix Smart 4 Plus

Jio 5G Ready, Jio Glass unveiled, Jio Budget 4G Smartphone coming soon, Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Airtel Video Conferencing app, Xiaomi A3 not working after update, Realme C11, Asus Zenfone7

Airtel Video Conferencing app, Xiaomi A3 not working after update, Realme C11, Asus Zenfone7
CBSE results announced, Google for India, Lava Design for India, Spark 5 Pro, Redmi Note 9 and more

CBSE results announced, Google for India, Lava Design for India, Spark 5 Pro, Redmi Note 9 and more
Flagship Smartphones vs Lite versions, Is quality in cheap TWS earphones compromised?

Flagship Smartphones vs Lite versions, Is quality in cheap TWS earphones compromised?

Latest Picture Story

Realme C11: Here’s everything you need to know

Sony WH-CH710N headphones launched in India: Things you should know

Redmi Earbuds S: Thing You Should Know

Tecno Spark 5 : Things you should know!

Tecno Spark 5: Camera review

Get discount on BS6 cars from Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Honda

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies