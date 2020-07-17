How to register on Airtel BlueJeans video calling application?

The company is currently offering free trials for its latest video-conferencing platform.

Airtel, in partnership with Verizon, has recently announced the launch of its new video-calling platform, the Airtel BlueJeans. The company has announced a slew of interesting features with its latest video-conferencing application.

Airtel claims that the video-conferencing platform comes with AES-256 GCM encryption, which makes it one of the most secure video-conferencing applications in the country. The company has also introduced features like 24x7 customer care support and more with its latest video-conferencing application.

What are the features of the Airtel BlueJeans application?

To start with the features, the platform provides almost all the features that are available on other platforms. The company has collaborated with Verizon to bring the video-conferencing application to India. The platform helps people communicate and collaborate across mobile, desktop, browser and conference rooms. The platform also comes with Airtel Audio Bridge integration that will help for in-line calls for domestic and international on a pay-per-use model. The Airtel Bluejeans also offers screen share controls along with Dolby Voice and HD video support.

Furthermore, the platform offers real-time analytics for the on-going video conferencing and it also features two-step authentication, which makes it a secure video-conferencing application. Furthermore, it also comes with integrated workflows through which it seamlessly works with Microsoft Teams, Workplace by Facebook, Office 365, Google Calendar, Slack, Splunk, Trello and many more applications. That said, the company is currently offering free trials for its latest video-conferencing platform.

How to register on Airtel BlueJeans?

One has to follow these simple steps to register for the Airtel BlueJeans application:

Step 1: Users need to go to Airtel BlueJeans website and click on the free trial.

Step 2: Users then need to enter all the details including First Name, last name, mobile number, Company email ID, company name and company size.

Step 3: Once the details are filed, click on the Send OTP button.

Step 4: Enter the OTP that will be sent to the official email address you have entered in Step 2. Add the OTP and you will get registered for Airtel BlueJeans.



The company says that it may take up to 24 hours to successfully activate the Airtel BlueJeans account. The company will send an email upon the activation with a link to experience the video-conferencing application. However, we tried to log in using the link, but everytime it showed the password and username is incorrect.