How to clean the filter of AC?

In this article, we are going to tell you the way to clean the filter of the air conditioner with ease.

Summer is approaching and it is the time to call the professionals to clean the air conditioners so that we can enjoy the cold breeze in the upcoming heatwave. Cleaning air filters of your air conditioner is of utmost importance.

This makes sure that you get good air quality in your home. Air filters are designed to catch dust along with other pollutants like pollens, bacteria and more. If you do not clean your air filter regularly, then it can be clogged up and collect moisture and even worse, it could get mould, which is sure, not good for you or for your AC. Furthermore, cleaning air filter regularly also helps to increase energy efficiency and you get low running costs. So, in this article, we are going to tell you the way to clean the filter of the air conditioner with ease.

But first, It is always important to check the instruction manual first. This allows you to know the way to access and clean the air filters and any other parts of air conditioners. If you don’t have a manual, then you can always look on the internet for the user manual.

Step 1: Turn off the air conditioner.

Step 2: Open the plastic cover of the split AC and remove the filter. Sometimes there could be more than one filter. For window AC, one has to pop the front face of the AC to access the filters.

Step 3: One can always use the vacuum cleaner to suck all the dust from the filter. If not then one can simply wash the air filter and let it dry.

Step 4: Put the filter back into its position and close the plastic cover.

With this, you can clean all the filter present on your air conditioner without much hassle. Experts believe that one should clean the filter monthly or weekly depending on the usage to maintain the good health of the user and the AC.