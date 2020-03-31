  • 10:55 Mar 31, 2020

Advertisement

How to change background image in Zoom using Canva?

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : March 31, 2020 9:57 am

Latest News

Zoom provides a feature through which one keeps adding different backgrounds to the Zoom Meetings app.
Advertisement

The Coronavirus pandemic has surged the demand for video conferencing applications. With this, a lesser-known app known as Zoom is witnessing an unprecedented surge in terms of its user base. 

 

The Zoom video conferencing app is now becoming the talk of the town as it helps users to do video conference calls with up to 100 participants. The video app comes loaded with a host of interesting features, which we have already discussed in our previous article. However, in this one, we will talk about ways to customize a Zoom Meeting by simply using Canva. For those, who don’t know, Canva is a cloud-based editing app that allows users to create a design without much hassle. So, let’s start with it. 



Zoom provides a feature through which one keeps adding different backgrounds to the Zoom Meetings app. Now, Canva has a range of templates that can be customised according to the user’s taste and can simply add it while starting a video call. Users need to follow these steps:

 

Advertisement

  1. Open the Canva application and sign-in or sign-up to enter the website. 

  2. There, users need to type Zoom Virtual Background templates and select from a range of templates, specially made for Zoom. 

    zoom

     

  3. Users can customise the design by changing the colour of the background, adding texts and more. 

  4. Users then need to download the file in PNG or MP4 format. 

    Zoom

     

  5. One has to go to the Zoom website and click on the Settings menu. 

  6. In the menu, users need to look for the Virtual Backgrounds option and click Add Image. 

    zoom

     

  7. Select the image, which you have downloaded from Canva and your background will be changed to the selected image.

 

Zoom video calling app for iOS sends data to Facebook

What is Zoom? How to use it on desktop and Mobile?

Latest News from

You might like this

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP Camera & Above

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Is TCL and ShemarooMe association a gimmick?

Google 3D Animals: How to watch Tiger, Panda, Dog and more animals in 3D in your room

What is Zoom? How to use it on desktop and Mobile?

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Grocery delivery apps

Top 5 Grocery delivery apps

Top 5 biopics on Netflix you can watch

Top 5 biopics on Netflix you can watch

Top 5 Tips and Tricks for Google Duo

Top 5 Tips and Tricks for Google Duo

Top 5 Smart IoT Plugs

Top 5 Smart IoT Plugs

Top 5 new features in the MacBook Air 2020

Top 5 new features in the MacBook Air 2020

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

Samsung Wall : What's Special about It?

Samsung Wall : What's Special about It?
Kodak 4K TV Review

Kodak 4K TV Review
We have a solution for all the storage needs of a consumer: Western Digital

We have a solution for all the storage needs of a consumer: Western Digital
Xiaomi Mi Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker Review: Can you hang around with it?

Xiaomi Mi Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker Review: Can you hang around with it?
This refigerator can make curd!

This refigerator can make curd!
Realme 6 Unboxing and First Look: A Dawn of 90Hz refresh rate in budget segment!

Realme 6 Unboxing and First Look: A Dawn of 90Hz refresh rate in budget segment!

Latest Picture Story

Top 10 things you can buy on Amazon during Coronavirus lockdown

Top 10 Phones with Quad camera

Realme 6: Things you should know!

Realme 6 Camera Test

Oppo Reno 3 Pro - Things you should know!

Oppo Reno 3 Pro camera Shots

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies