Xbox Platforms To Get 12 New Games From January 8 Till January 12

Xbox has unveiled 12 new games that will be coming to its platforms including Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows, and Game Pass beginning today, January 8, till January 12. The games range from arcade, crafting, puzzles, strategy, and more, offering something for every type of gamer.

Available starting from January 10 will be Cynthia: Hidden In The Moonshadow, a third-person stealth adventure game focused on the story of the Moonshadow Huntress: Cynthia Stranborg. Players take control of the young adept and learn new stealth skills during their journey to find out what happened in her home village and follow the desired path to rescue the ones she loves the most.

Also a part of the list of 12 games coming to Xbox Platforms is Ikkarus And The Price Of Sin. Coming on January 10, it is a Yaoi-themed fantasy adventure visual novel where you can manage your daily routine, travel the land, accept side quests, and more. On the same day, a third game will be available called Popcorn Rocket. It is a silly food based old-school arcade space shooter where you blast through hordes of food spaceships in order to save the galaxy from the evil Nebula Empire.

The other 9 games out of the list of 12 titles coming to Xbox, include:

Electrician Simulator – January 11

Top Racer Collection – January 11

True Virus – January 11

War Hospital – January 11

Beyond Doors – January 12

Cretura – January 12

Grotto – January 12

Kitten Hero – January 12

Shinorubi – January 12

Xbox Game Pass users are also seeing additions of eight new titles this month, while five games are being removed. One of the main titles making its way to the Xbox Game Pass on January 9, 2024 is Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. GTA 5 already left the service on January 5 while four more titles will be removed on January 15.