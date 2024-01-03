Xbox Game Pass Will Lose GTA 5 And Four More Games This Month

Xbox Game Pass, the popular subscription service that offers access to hundreds of games for a monthly fee, is about to lose some of its most popular titles in January 2024, including GTA 5 and four more titles. While games are added to the service on random service, the exit of titles takes place either on 15th of every month or the last day of the month.

As a result, it is safe to assume that the titles mentioned under the Leaving Soon section on the official Xbox Game Pass site will leave the service on January 15, 2024. The titles include:

Garden City

Grand Theft Auto 5 (Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X)

Moto GP22

Persona 3 Portable

Persona 4 Golden

Read More: Infestation 88 Announced: A New Co-Op Horror Game Featuring Mickey Mouse

It is worth noting that GTA 5 is leaving the Xbox Game Pass service six months after it first became available, back in July 2023. Fans of the GTA series who are subscribed to the Game Pass service have had enough time to enjoy the title. Xbox Game Pass subscribers who want to continue playing the game after they leave the service will have to purchase it separately, either digitally or physically. Xbox Game Pass games are available at a 20% discount while they’re still on the service.

Now, coming to Persona series, both the titles have been one of the highest rated on the platform. Persona 3 Portable is set in a fictional Japanese city called Iwatodai, where a group of high school students must use their supernatural abilities, called Personas, to fight against creatures called Shadows that appear during a hidden hour between one day and the next, called the Dark Hour.

On the other hand, Persona 4 Golden is a title where players explore otherworldly dungeons, take down monstrous Shadows, and confront the darker sides of one’s self as they inch closer to the truth behind the serial murder cases.