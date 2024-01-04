Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Resident Evil 2, And More Coming To Xbox Game Pass In January 2024

Xbox Game Pass sees additions and removals from its service every month and in January 2024, while five games are being removed, 8 games will be added out of which one is already available to play. These titles include Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Resident Evil 2, Close To The Sun and more.

One of the main titles making its way to the Xbox Game Pass on January 9, 2024 is Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. It is the twelfth main instalment in the Assassin’s Creed series, which is known for its historical settings and stealth action gameplay. The game follows the story of Eivor, a Viking raider who leads their clan to settle in England during the 9th century. The game features a large open world that can be explored by land and sea, as well as various activities such as raiding, hunting, fishing, and building.

The next title that has already been made available on January 3, 2024 is Close To The Sun. It revolves around Rose Archer who steps aboard in search of her sister, to eventually discover that not all is as it seems. Players use their wits to guide Rose on her journey to find her sister Ada, overcome dangers to understand the fate of the Helios and its inhabitants in this narrative driven steampunk adventure.

Other titles arriving on Xbox Game Pass in January 2024 include:

Hell Let Loose (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – January 4

Figment (Cloud, Console, and PC) – January 9

Super Mega Baseball 4 (Cloud, Console, and PC) EA Play – January 11

We Happy Few (Cloud, Console, and PC) – January 11

Resident Evil 2 (Cloud, Console, and PC) – January 16

Those Who Remain (Cloud, Console, and PC) – January 16

A couple of DLC/Game updates were also shared, such as Game Pass members save 10% on their purchase of the new title Dead by Daylight: Chucky. Next, Hello Neighbor 2 Anniversary Update is now available to download for free.

Finally, Sea of Thieves: Season Ten can now also be experienced along with the Nightshine Parrot Pack which is available for Game Pass Ultimate members only. This pack contains the Nightshine Parrot Jacket, Nightshine Parrot Sails, Nightshine Parrot Figurehead, Nightshine Parrot Hat and Nightshine Parrot Cutlass, as well as 10,000 gold to spend in-game.

Xbox had already shared that a total of five games will be leaving the service. These include GTA 5, Garden Story, and more. While GTA 5 will leave Xbox Game Pass on January 5, rest of the titles will make their exit on January 15, 2024.