Xbox November 2023 Update Brings Compact Mode, Gaming Services Repair Tool and More

Microsoft has announced that it will soon be seeding the Xbox November Update, bringing a new Compact Mode for Windows players, Japanese support for virtual console keyboards, a new repair tool for games, and other enhancements. There’s no information on when exactly the update will be pushed.

PC Gaming App Updates

The Xbox app on PC is getting a slew of useful new features, such as Compact mode, which is now available as part of the latest update on all Windows devices, including handhelds like the ASUS ROG Ally and Lenovo Legion Go. Compact Mode is designed to enhance your gaming experience through a more intuitive user interface on smaller screens.

One can activate Compact mode by clicking on their profile in the top-left corner and toggling “Compact mode” on. Additionally, Xbox says that it has collaborated with ASUS and other manufacturers to make Compact mode the default setting on handheld devices.

Next, the Xbox app on PC will now have the option to show only unread notifications in the notification dropdown, making it easier to keep up with what’s new. Then, there’s a Gaming Services Repair Tool dedicated to fixing any issues with Gaming Services or missing content when launching the Xbox app on PC. To use this feature, players must click on their profile in the app’s top-left corner and select “Support.” Some other controller navigation improvements and bug fixes have also been implemented.

Xbox Console Updates

Console updates allow you to select specific keyboard layouts for Japanese keyboards. For example, you can choose between the 106/109 keyboard layout for Japanese or the 101/102 English keyboard layout. You can do so by going to the Language & location settings under System Settings and then changing to Japanese keyboard layout if the Keyboard & dictation setting is set to Japanese.

Next, with the November update on Xbox consoles, if a game is on your wish list and is part of Xbox Free Play Days, you’ll get a notification on your console that the game is free to play for a limited time. In addition, you can now use phone authentication to redeem your rewards from your console. To redeem Rewards directly from your console, visit your profile and look for the My Rewards tab.

Lastly, Xbox is rolling out a firmware update for its controllers, including bug fixes to enable Shift mode for keyboard mapping on Elite Series 2 and Xbox Adaptive Controllers through the Xbox Accessories app. It also includes a fix for some users whose controller fails to take a previous firmware update.