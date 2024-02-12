21 New Games Coming To Xbox Platforms By February 16: Check Full List

Xbox has unveiled 21 new games set to release on platforms like Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows, and Game Pass between February 12 and February 16. The diverse selection spans arcade, crafting, puzzles, strategy, and more, catering to a range of gaming preferences. One of the major titles coming is ‘A Little To The Left’.

Two of the games out of the list of 21 are coming day one on Xbox Game pass on February 15, including ‘A Little To The Left’ and ‘PlateUp!’. A Little to the Left is a cozy puzzle game that has you sort, stack, and organize household items into pleasing arrangements while you keep an eye out for a mischievous cat who messes up the work done by you, causing chaos.

As for ‘PlateUp!’, players experienc a unique rogue lite game that mixes frantic kitchen and restaurant management with strategic planning and development. Up to four players start and operate a restaurant from the ground up, selecting dishes, purchasing and positioning appliances — some of which can be connected together to make complex automated kitchens — preparing food and satisfying customers.

The whole list of 21 games (excluding the two above) coming to Xbox Platforms this week include:

Airhead – February 12

Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden – February 13

Arzette: The Jewel of Faramore – February 14

Genie Reprise – February 14

Lords of Exile – February 14

Tomb Raider I – III Remastered Starring Lara Croft – February 14

Ultra Foodmess Deluxe – February 14

Argonauts Agency 4: Glove of Midas – February 15

Hawked – February 15

Smalland: Survive the Wilds – February 15

BBQ Simulator: The Squad – February 16

Call of Heroes: Tower Defense – February 16

Caveman Ransom – February 16

Easy Red 2 – February 16

Edge of Reality – February 16

Exorder – February 16

Mayhem Heroes – February 16

Senshi Sokoban Quest – February 16

Skull and Bones – February 16

Last week, Xbox also announced the list of Game Pass games arriving this month, which includes the likes of Madden NFL 24, Train SIM World 4 and more.