Infestation 88 Announced: A New Co-Op Horror Game Featuring Mickey Mouse

A new co-op horror game featuring the iconic Disney character Mickey Mouse has been announced by developer Nightmare Forge Games. The game, titled Infestation 88, is about the player being an exterminator treating sinister infestations caused by twisted versions of classic characters and urban legends.

This announcement was made shortly after Steamboat Willie, a brief movie featuring the original version of Mickey Mouse, went into public domain on January 1, 2024. The first day of any year is also known as Public Domain Day, the day on which creative works lose their legal protection and become available for anyone to use and modify as they wish.

Infestation 88: Features, Release Timeline

In relation, horror game developer Nightmare Forge Games then announced its latest project which features the iconic Mickey Mouse character. Infestation 88 is up to a four-player co-op game and also supports single player gameplay. The game is set in the year 1988, where an outbreak of vermin morphed into something far more sinister.

The title is an episodic, co-op survival horror game in which you and your friends are exterminators called in to treat these mysterious infestations. You can play with friends, join a public lobby, or play alone for a further challenge. The game supports both in-game positional and global voice chat while players will have to make a strategic approach towards winning the round.

Players get to explore unique locations and uncover the story behind how each infestation began. They unlock new areas as the game progresses and use cameras to keep an eye on activity. They’ll have to maintain power to enable different systems and ultimately find the source.

Other features of the game include randomised item layouts, unpredictable AI, custom settings, skins, perks, items, other unlockables, DLSS support and much more. The game is available in Early Access on Steam and is development solely for PC as of now. It is confirmed to release sometime later during this year.