Xbox Game Pass Announces Second Wave Of Games For January 2024: F1 23, Persona 3 Reload And More

Xbox Game Pass was scheduled to get 8 new games till January 16 and now, a second wave of games has been announced that will be added by February 6, 2024, which includes titles such as F1 23, Persona 3 Reload, Anuchard and more. Xbox also revealed the titles that will be leaving the service on January 31.

Two titles including Resident Evil 2 and Those Who Remain were added to the service on January 16, 2023. Now, the new wave of titles includes Turnip Boy Robs a Bank, which will become available on Cloud, Console, and PC beginning January 18. The game follows the adventures of Turnip Boy, a career criminal who teams up with the Pickled Gang to plan and execute the weirdest heist of all time. The player has to shake down hostages, steal precious valuables, battle the fuzz, and use wacky tools bought off the dark web to move further into the vaults of the Botanical Bank.

The second title coming on the same day is F1 23, coming to Console and PC via EA Play. F1 23 is a racing video game that simulates the 2023 Formula One and Formula 2 championships. It is developed by Codemasters and published by EA Sports. It features a story mode called “Braking Point”, where you can experience the drama and rivalries of the F1 world.

The rest of the games included in the second wave of games coming to Xbox Game Pass in January 2024 include:

Palworld (Cloud, Console, PC) – January 19

Go Mecha Ball (Cloud, Console, and PC) – January 25

Mecha Ball (Cloud, Console, and PC) – January 25 Brotato (Cloud, Console, and PC) – January 30

Persona 3 Reload (Cloud, Console, and PC) – February 2

Anuchard (Cloud, Console, and PC) – February 6

Aside from these, as a part of DLC updates, Game Pass members can save 10% off Alan Wake in Dead by Daylight. For Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks, Naraka: Bladepoint Season 11 Bundle and Turbo Golf Racing Pet Pack are now available.

Finally, Hitman: World of Assassination (Cloud, Console, and PC) and F1 2021 (Cloud and Console) available via EA Play, will be leaving the Xbox Game Pass service on January 31. Players can save up to 20% on these titles if they decide to keep it forever in their library by purchasing them.