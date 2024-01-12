Xbox Free Play Days Avails Access To Seven EA Games For Free

Xbox Free Play Days has been announced once again as a part of the weekly promotion, where the Microsoft’s gaming division now brings a total of seven new games to play for free, where all of them are from Electronic Arts (EA) gaming studio. These will be available for Xbox Game Pass Core and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members to play from Thursday January 11 at 12:01 a.m. PDT until Sunday, January 14 at 11:59 p.m. PDT.

EA SPORTS FC 24 is a football (soccer) simulation video game that was released on September 28, 2023 by Electronic Arts. It is the first game in the EA SPORTS FC series, which replaced the FIFA series after EA’s partnership with FIFA ended. EA SPORTS FC 24 features three new technologies that aim to enhance the realism and authenticity of the game: HyperMotionV, PlayStyles, and Frostbite Engine. Additionally, EA Sports FC 24 is free for all Xbox members from January 11 until January 14 whereas for other games in the list, an Xbox Game Pass Core and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription is required.

The second one is Madden NFL 24 which is a football simulation video game that was released on August 18, 2023 by Electronic Arts. It is the latest installment in the Madden NFL series, which is based on the National Football League (NFL). The game features new technologies that enhance the realism and authenticity of the game, such as FieldSENSE, SAPIEN Technology, and Crossplay.

There’s also the EA Sports F1 23, the official video game of the 2023 FIA Formula One World Championship. There’s a new chapter in the “Braking Point” story mode for the players to enjoy in the racing thriller. Aside from this, the rest of the EA games for this week’s Xbox Free Play Days include: