Xbox Developer_Direct To Be Hosted On January 18, Will Showcase Upcoming 2024 Titles

A new edition of Developer_Direct has been announced by Xbox and it will be held on Thursday, January 18 at 12pm PT (1:30AM IST), where gamers will get an inside look at a selection of highly anticipated games coming to Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Game Pass. Shortly after, ZeniMax Online Studios will host The Elder Scrolls Online 2024 Global Reveal at 1pm PT (2:30AM IST) where it will tease the 2024’s biggest update.

Developer_Direct was also hosted last year, and is an event hosted by the game creators themselves. It offers an in-depth look at upcoming titles, how they’re being created, and who’s creating them. One of the most anticipated titles of 2024 is Indiana Jones, which is being developed by MachineGames. Other games one can expect to see updates from include Avowed by Obsidian’s Irvine, Ara: History Untold by Oxide Games and Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II from Ninja Theory.

In addition, Xbox noted that while this show won’t have updates on games from Activision Blizzard, you can look forward to news from those teams later this year. MachineGames is the award-winning studio behind the recent Wolfenstein series, and now it will reveal their upcoming Indiana Jones game, an action-adventure that puts players in the leather jacket of the legendary archaeologist.

Xbox said that Developer_Direct will showcase more than 10 minutes of game and developer insights, including details about the game’s setting and story, how fans will actually play as Indy, additional details from his next adventure, and the premiere of the first gameplay trailer.

Then, the team at Obsidian will share the first in-depth details about the gameplay experience fans can expect in Avowed. It is upcoming fantasy action RPG, set in the vibrant Living Lands. Players will have agency to make choices to shape every step of their adventure.

Oxide Games will share exclusive new gameplay and share more details about the inspiration, key features, and road ahead for their upcoming historical grand strategy game – Ara: History Untold. Ninja Theory will also share how they are crafting Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II. Finally, ZeniMax Online Studios will then host The Elder Scrolls Online 2024 reveal, showcasing the game’s next major Chapter, including the new zone, storyline, and other major features coming in the game’s biggest update this year.