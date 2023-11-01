Upcoming Xbox Games Joining and Departing Xbox Game Pass in November 2023

Xbox has announced the arrival of several new games to its Game Pass service in November 2023. The service introduces new titles every month and some games have already been added this month. Other games such as Football Manager 2024, Dungeons 4, and more will be added gradually throughout the month.

Xbox also detailed the list of games that will be leaving the service on November 15. These include:

Coffee Talk (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Exapunks (PC)

Ghost Song (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Gungrave G.O.R.E (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Football Manager 2023 (PC)

Football Manager 2023 Console (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Lapin (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Townscaper (Cloud, Console, and PC)

If you want these to stay forever with you, you can buy them at a 20% discount before they leave the Xbox Game Pass service.

Read More: Xbox October Update brings Keyboard Mapping for Controllers and more

Xbox Game Pass: Games coming in November 2023

One of the major titles that was earlier a PlayStation exclusive but is making its way to Xbox is Rollerdrome. Rollerdrome was previously available only on PC, PS4, and PS5. Released back in 2022, Rollerdrome will debut Xbox Series X/S debut on November 28, 2023, via Xbox Game Pass service.

Rollerdrome is developed by Roll7, the creator of the OlliOlli series, and published by Private Division. Rollerdrome is a game that combines the thrill of rollerblading with the intensity of shooting. It is a third-person action shooter that challenges players to master both movement and combat in a futuristic arena. Players can perform tricks and grinds to gain ammo and health while dodging bullets and blasting enemies. Other games that have made their way or will do on Xbox Game Pass during November 2023 include:

Headbangers: Rhythm Royale (Cloud, Console, and PC) – November 1

Jusant (Cloud, Console, and PC) – November 1

Wartales (Cloud, Console, and PC) – November 1

Thirsty Suitors (Cloud, Console, and PC) – November 2

Football Manager 2024 (Cloud, Console, and PC) – November 6

Dungeons 4 (Cloud, Console, and PC) – November 9

Like A Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name (Cloud, Console, and PC) – November 9

Wild Hearts (Cloud, Console, and PC) EA Play – November 9

Spirittea (Cloud, Console, and PC) – November 13

Coral Island (Cloud and Xbox Series X|S) – November 14

Apart from these, new game updates or DLCs are also available starting today, including the Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition – The Mountain Royals DLC and EA Sports WRC: EA Play Early Access Trial of 5 hours.