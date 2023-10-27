Xbox October Update brings Keyboard Mapping for Controllers and more

Microsoft has begun rolling out the October update for its Xbox ecosystem. The new update includes keyboard mapping for Xbox controllers, offers an easy way to import game captures from Xbox to edit in Clipchamp, and gives the ability to set your preferences for optional diagnostic data across your Xbox devices.

After being tested with insiders, the ability to map keyboard keys on controllers is now rolling out with the October update for Xbox. Users will now be able to map controller buttons for their Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 and the Xbox Adaptive Controller to their keyboard.

“Keyboard remapping has been a requested feature in the PC gaming and accessibility communities. It helps expand controller input capabilities in games that have many commands, have limited remapping capabilities, or do not support controllers”, read the Xbox blog post. The Xbox Accessories App will receive an update this week with support for controller-to-keyboard input mapping on both PC and console.

Read More: Xbox Partner Preview: Manor Lords, Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, and more games confirmed for Xbox consoles

Next, you’ll now be able to easily import your game captures from the Xbox network directly to Microsoft Clipchamp, the built-in video editor for your Windows PC and browser. Clipchamp will now have a new “Xbox” option in the import panel. After you sign-in to the Xbox network, you’ll be able to select and import game captures into Clipchamp for editing. You can then edit it by trimming, cropping, adding text, transitions, and other effects.

Then, Xbox is updating the optional diagnostic data controls to be account-based. In other words, once you select your preferences on one gaming device, you won’t need to do it on any other gaming device, including Xbox consoles, Xbox Cloud Gaming (beta), PC, and mobile. You’ll get a prompt to choose your settings when you sign in or set up a new account and will be able to manage your settings from any Xbox gaming device.

Lastly, Xbox is testing a new experimental feature with select random players. From your profile page, you’ll now be able to invite friends to a party and join a game, making it easy to see what your friends are playing and jump into a game together.