Ubisoft to Discontinue Online Services for 10 of its Games in 2024

Ubisoft, one of the leading video game publishers in the world, has announced that it will discontinue the online services for 10 of its older games on January 25, 2024. The affected games include several titles from the popular Assassin’s Creed franchise, as well as other games such as Splinter Cell: Conviction, Ghost Recon: Future Soldier, and Trials Evolution.

The decision to discontinue the online services for these games was made due to the outdated technology behind them, according to Ubisoft. “Decommissioning the online services for older games is something we do not take lightly, however, it is also a necessity as the technology behind these services becomes outdated,” Ubisoft stated in a blog post.

Once Ubisoft discontinues the online services for these 10 titles, it will affect various features of the games, such as multiplayer modes, Ubisoft account linking and syncing, Ubisoft Connect rewards, and leaderboards. However, Ubisoft clarified that the offline modes of the games will still be playable after the shutdown. Additionally, any in-game currency or items that were purchased with real money will remain available.

Read More: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 PC Specs, Pre-loading details, and more revealed

The full list of games that will lose their online services on January 25, 2024 are:

Assassin’s Creed II – Xbox 360

Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood – Mac

Assassin’s Creed Liberation HD – PlayStation 3, Xbox 360

Assassin’s Creed Revelations – PC

Ghost Recon Future Soldier – PC

Heroes of Might and Magic VI – PC

NCSI – PC

Splinter Cell: Conviction – Xbox 360

R.U.S.E. – PC

Trials Evolution – PC

This isn’t the first time Ubisoft pulled support for its older titles. In October 2022, Ubisoft turned off online services for 15 games, including Splinter Cell: Blacklist, Far Cry 3, Silent Hunter 5 and more.