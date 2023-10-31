Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 PC Specs, Pre-loading details, and more revealed

The upcoming instalment of the Call of Duty franchise, titled Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, is scheduled to release on November 10. A lot of information regarding the PC version of the game has been unveiled prior to its launch, such as pre-loading instructions, minimum and recommended system requirements, and other relevant details.

The upcoming title is a direct sequel to last year’s Modern Warfare 2 and features a thrilling campaign mode, a revamped multiplayer mode, and a brand new Zombies mode. As per Activision, the PC version of Modern Warfare 3 has been developed by Beenox in partnership with Sledgehammer Games and Infinity Ward.

The game will offer over 500 customization options, 4K graphics, ultrawide monitor support, and DLSS 3 integration. DLSS 3 is a technology that boosts performance while maintaining great image quality and responsiveness. It also includes NVIDIA Reflex, which reduces system Latency and claims to improve responsiveness.

The blog post also revealed the pre-loading and launch times for the PC version of Modern Warfare 3. Players who pre-purchase the game digitally on PC can pre-load the campaign early access beginning on November 1 at 9 AM PT (9:30 PM IST), with early access going live on November 2 at 10 AM PT (10:30 PM IST). The campaign early access will allow players to experience the first few missions of the game, which follow Captain Price and Task Force 141 as they face off against the ultimate threat, Vladimir Makarov.

Preloading for the game’s official launch, including Multiplayer and Zombies, begins on November 8 at 9 AM PT, with the full title going live on November 10 at 9 PM PT.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 PC: Hardware Requirements

The blog post also listed the minimum, recommended, competitive, and ultra 4K specifications for playing Modern Warfare 3 on PC. The minimum requirements are as follows:

OS: Windows 10 64 Bit (latest update)

Windows 10 64 Bit (latest update) CPU: Intel Core i5-6600 or AMD Ryzen 5 1400

Intel Core i5-6600 or AMD Ryzen 5 1400 RAM: 8 GB

8 GB Hi-Rez Assets Cache: Up to 32 GB

Up to 32 GB Video Card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 / GTX 1650 or AMD Radeon RX 470

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 / GTX 1650 or AMD Radeon RX 470 Video Memory: 2 GB

2 GB Storage: SSD with 149GB available space (78GB if COD HQ and Warzone are already installed)

The recommended requirements include:

OS: Windows 10 64 Bit (latest update) or Windows 11 64 Bit (latest update)†

Windows 10 64 Bit (latest update) or Windows 11 64 Bit (latest update)† CPU: Intel Core i7-6700K or AMD Ryzen 5 1600X

Intel Core i7-6700K or AMD Ryzen 5 1600X RAM: 16 GB

16 GB Hi-Rez Assets Cache: Up to 32 GB

Up to 32 GB Video Card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080Ti / RTX 3060 or AMD Radeon RX 6600XT

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080Ti / RTX 3060 or AMD Radeon RX 6600XT Video Memory: 8 GB

8 GB Storage: SSD with 149GB available space (78GB if COD HQ and Warzone are already installed)

The competitive or Ultra 4K requirements include:

OS: Windows 10 64 Bit (latest update) or Windows 11 64 Bit (latest update)†

Windows 10 64 Bit (latest update) or Windows 11 64 Bit (latest update)† CPU: Intel Core i7-8700K or AMD Ryzen 7 2700X

Intel Core i7-8700K or AMD Ryzen 7 2700X RAM: 16 GB

16 GB Hi-Rez Assets Cache: Up to 64 GB

Up to 64 GB Video Card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 / RTX 4070 or AMD Radeon RX 6800XT

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 / RTX 4070 or AMD Radeon RX 6800XT Video Memory: 10 GB

10 GB Storage: SSD with 149GB available space (78GB if COD HQ and Warzone are already installed)

All specifications require a Broadband internet connection and a DirectX-compatible sound card. Activision also recommended updating the drivers for NVIDIA and AMD graphics cards to ensure optimal performance.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 PC: Pre-purchase rewards

Upon pre-ordering the game, users get immediate rewards such as the Soap Operator Pack and the Zombie Ghost Operator Skin, available in Call of Duty: Warzone and Modern Warfare II as well as for Modern Warfare III later in November.

Upgrade to the Vault Edition to unlock the Nemesis Operator Pack and two FATE Weapon Vaults at launch, plus one Modern Warfare III season of BlackCell, which includes the Battle Pass, 50 Battle Token Tier Skips, a BlackCell Sector featuring a 1,100 CP Bonus, and more as well as the Soul Harvester Tracer Weapon Blueprint, which is immediately available in Call of Duty: Warzone and Modern Warfare II as well Modern Warfare III at launch.