Tower of Fantasy Teams Up With Evangelion For a Thrilling Crossover Event

Tower of Fantasy, the popular open-world MMORPG developed by Hotta Studio of Perfect World Games, has announced a thrilling collaboration with the iconic sci-fi anime series, Evangelion. The collaboration, dubbed “Evangelion Fantasy”, will launch in the first half of 2024 and will feature beloved characters, giant mechas, and battles from the anime.

According to a PlayStation blog, players will team up with Shinji Ikari, Asuka Shikinami Langley, and Rei Ayanami to face the threat of the Angels, the mysterious enemies that attack the human civilisation in the anime. Players will also be able to obtain simulacrums of Asuka and Rei, which are the game’s equivalent of playable characters, and experience classic scenes from the original anime within the game’s narrative.

The Tower of Fantasy collaboration with Evangelion will also introduce a new vehicle inspired by the entry plug, the cockpit of the Evangelion units, which are the giant bio-mechanical robots that fight the Angels. The vehicle will allow players to explore the game’s expansive open-world in a unique way. Additionally, players will be accompanied by Pen Pen, the penguin-like creature that lives with Shinji and Misato in the anime, as a smart servant and companion.

The developers have stated that they have faithfully reproduced the visuals and designs of the anime, including the colossal Angels and the EVA units, which are recreated on a 1:1 scale.

The collaboration is set to coincide with the upcoming version 3.6 update of the game, which will introduce a new sci-fi styled map called Aquaville, a folded city that defies gravity, and a new simulacrum called Plotti, a flame and physical attribute character who wields a hand cannon. Lastly, it was confirmed that new companions, new open world, and stories will be further added in version 4.0 update.

Tower of Fantasy is available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, iOS, and Android devices. The game also plans to release a physical edition for the PS5, with more details to come.