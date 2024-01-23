Final Fantasy 16 May Be Coming To Xbox: Leak

Final Fantasy 16, the highly anticipated installment in the popular RPG series, may not remain exclusive to PlayStation 5 after all. According to a recent leak from a reliable industry insider, the game could also be released on Xbox Series X/S in the future, along with the PC version that has already been discussed about by the makers of the game.

The leak comes from Shpeshal_Nick, a co-founder of XboxEra.com and a host of The Infinite Podcast. He claims that the same source who correctly revealed the presence of Visions of Mana at the Xbox Developer Direct event also told him that Final Fantasy 16 is coming to Xbox.

However, he did not specify any release date or window for the Xbox version, so it is possible that Final Fantasy 16 will remain exclusive to PS5 for a while. Final Fantasy 16 is the latest entry in the long-running franchise that has sold over 159 million units worldwide. The game is set in a medieval fantasy world called Valisthea, where six nations are locked in a conflict over the control of powerful crystals. The game features a more action-oriented combat system and a darker tone than previous titles.

Square Enix, the developer and publisher of the game, has not confirmed or denied the leak, so fans should take it with a grain of salt until an official announcement is made. The game was released as a PS5 exclusive back in 2023.

The latest update for the title came in December 2023 which allowed for the purchase and installation of the DLC package Echoes of the Fallen. It is an all-new story chapter in which Clive and his allies lead an investigation into strange, shadowy crystals that have recently appeared on the black market. The package featured not only a new storyline, but also a new replayable stage, new equipment, an increased level cap, and more.