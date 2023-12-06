The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition update brings Steam Deck support, Creations menu and more

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition, the remastered version of the acclaimed RPG from Bethesda, has received a major update that supports the upcoming Steam Deck, a new Creations menu, and more. Aside from that, the update also introduces platform-exclusive bug fixes and other improvements.

The latest update adds the Bethesda Game Studios Creations menu to The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special edition, which lets players download Creations content directly. Creations combines Skyrim’s existing Mods, Creation Club items and all-new Creations under a single Creations menu available for players to browse who install the latest update.

Creators can create their own Creations for players to enjoy or even apply to the Bethesda Game Studios Verified Creator Program to set prices for their Creations. Some new creations that have been launched include East Empire Expansion, Katja the Thief, Winterfrost, Arqebus, and more.

In addition, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim is now supported on Steam Deck. Next, there’s added support for ultrawide PC monitors, including 16:9, 16:10, 21:9 and 32:9 displays. Aside from this, some of the bug fixes include the following:

Fixed crash that could occur when fighting Dwarven Ballista.

Fixed crash that could occur when transferring many arrows to a follower.

Fixed issue preventing Kindred Judgement from starting if certain NPCs had died.

Fixed slowdown when running with a large number of Creations.

Fixed issue that could result in the world being underwater when fast travelling.

Fixed issue that would result in NPCs getting stuck in sit-and-stand loops when using furniture.

Fixed control lock that can occur while eating a corpse with Namira’s Ring equipped while Survival Mode is active.

Fixed missing dirt for slot 1 on female faces.

Fixed flickering on the floor in Largashbur.

Plugged gap in rocks near Lake Ilinalta.

Removed deprecated grass files from the Miscellaneous archive.

Improved performance in Vyrthur’s throne room.

Aside from many other fixes mentioned in the patch notes, there are some platform-specific fixes as well, such as the bug that prevented Xbox controllers from being recognized on Epic Games, which has been fixed.