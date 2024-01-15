Tekken 8: First DLC Character Revealed To Be Eddy Gordo

Bandai Namco has announced that the first DLC character for Tekken 8 will be none other than Eddy Gordo, the capoeira master who made his debut in Tekken 3. Eddy Gordo will join the roster of characters in Tekken 8 in Spring 2024, as part of the Playable Character Year 1 Pass, which will include other new or returning fighters.

Eddy Gordo’s reveal came at the end of a new trailer that showcased the opening cinematic of Tekken 8, which features a montage of the game’s characters and story. The trailer also gave us a glimpse of Eddy’s new look and moves, which seem to retain his signature style and flair.

Eddy Gordo is not the only DLC character that has been leaked or confirmed for Tekken 8. A recent leak via a PlayStation Store listing claimed that Eddy will be followed by Armour King, Roger, and Xiao Men, who will be released in the summer, fall, and winter of 2024, respectively. Eddy’s reveal supports the leak, even though Bandai Namco has not verified these characters yet.

Tekken 8 is the latest installment in the long-running fighting game series, which promises to deliver the most immersive and epic Tekken experience yet. The game will feature a robust story mode, a revamped online mode, a new wall bounce mechanic, and over 32 playable characters, including newcomers like Zafina, Leroy Smith, and Fahkumram.

”Experience the next chapter in the longest-running videogame storyline with 32 redesigned, unique fighters and master the all-new ‘Heat’ system to crush your opponents. Enjoy high-fidelity graphics, developed for the new generation of hardware, to showcase every moment of impact and aggressive super moves”, the game’s description on Bandai Namco’s website reads.

Tekken 8 is set to launch on January 26, 2024, for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S. Players can pre-order the game now and get access to exclusive bonuses, such as the Tekken 8 Original Soundtrack and the Tekken 8 Season Pass 1