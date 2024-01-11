PS Plus January 2024 Games Lineup Refreshed: Just Cause 3, Session: Skate Sim, And More Available

Back in late December 2023, PlayStation unveiled three games coming to PS Plus in January 2024 and now, the console maker has refreshed the lineup with the addition of 14 new titles which includes games such as Resident Evil 2, Just Cause 3, Session: Skate Sim, and many more.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands – Next-Level Edition is a spinoff of the Borderlands series, set in a fantasy world created by the eccentric character Tiny Tina. It is a looter shooter game that lets you customize your own hero with different classes, skills, and weapons. You can play solo or with friends in co-op mode, as you explore a whimsical and chaotic land full of enemies, loot, and secrets. You can also enjoy a standalone Bunkers & Badasses module, a tabletop RPG game within the game. The game is available both PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium members on PS4 and the PS5.

Next is Resident Evil 2, which was also announced to make its Xbox Game Pass debut on January 16. Resident Evil 2 is a survival horror game that was released in 2019 as a remake of the 1998 original. It follows the stories of Leon Kennedy and Claire Redfield, who are trapped in Raccoon City during a zombie outbreak. It will also be available to both tiers of PS Plus subscription and on PS5 and PS4.

Other games that will be made available to both PS Plus Extra and Premium subscribers in January 2024 include:

Hardspace: Shipbreaker (PS5)

Lego City Undercover (PS4)

Just Cause 3 (PS4)

Session: Skate Sim (PS4, PS5)

Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun (PS4)

Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong (PS4, PS5)

Surviving the Aftermath (PS4)

There are other titles that will be available only to the PS Plus Premium subscribers and these include:

Rally Cross (PS4, PS5)

Star Wars: Episode 1 The Phantom Menace (PS4, PS5)

Street Fighter: 30th Anniversary Collection (PS4)

Legend of Mana (PS4)

Secret of Mana (PS4)

These were all the titles that will be making their way to the PS Plus subscription for the PS4 and PS5 players.