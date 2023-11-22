Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Play, Jio Games Join hands for Gaming

Neela Mediatech’s gaming platform, TMKOC PLAY, based on the popular IP Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, has announced a strategic partnership with Jio Games. The objective is to introduce over 50 games on the Jio Games platform, targeting a substantial user base within the Indian mobile and cloud gaming community.

Having recently launched, Neela Mediatech has swiftly collaborated with Jio Games to tap into its extensive user base of over 500 million, anticipating a fivefold growth within the next six months. Jio platform users will gain access to various games centred around the ‘TMKOC’ theme, allowing them to immerse themselves in the roles of beloved characters from the series. This collaboration also opens the door for Jio Games to attract new users from the existing ‘TMKOC’ audience, which boasts over 60 million followers.

Read More:

Diablo Immortal Season 20 coming mid-December: New Bosses, PvP modes and more

Asit Modi, Creator, Producer, and Managing Director of Neela Film Production and Neela Mediatech, stated, “This partnership will facilitate an expansion of our user base, providing an exceptional digital entertainment experience.”

Neela Films recently invested INR 24 crore into Neela Mediatech, focusing on gaming, animation, and e-commerce as an extension of the ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ IP. With 5 million game downloads and a substantial growth in their YouTube rhymes channel subscribers from 1.5 million to 3 million, Neela Mediatech is making strides in multiple languages, including English, Hindi, Marathi, Punjabi, Bengali, Bhojpuri, and Gujarati.

The TMKOC PLAY platform will host free-to-play games and cloud-based adventures for both single-player and multiplayer gamers. Games such as Bhide Scooter Race, TMKOC Air Hockey, Bhide Pickle Delivery, Gokuldham Kite Flying, and Tapu Skating Adventure are among the initial offerings.

Neela Mediatech, a gaming and animation studio under Neela Film, aims for global outreach, incorporating technology trends and entertainment. Rooted in the legacy of ‘TMKOC,’ the studio is dedicated to pushing the Indian gaming industry forward with a commitment to quality. Games like Run Jetha Run, Bhide Scooter Race, and Popat Shortcut Race are doing well on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. The animation vertical operates YouTube channels in English, Hindi, Marathi, and Bengali, collectively amassing 3 million subscribers.