Diablo Immortal Season 20 coming mid-December: New Bosses, PvP modes and more

Diablo Immortal has teased its biggest update following the launch of the Blood Knight and latest adventure through the Dread Pilgrimage. Coming mid-December, the latest Season 20 Battle Pass update of Diablo Immortal will continue the story to a new region where players will confront new bosses, engage in new PVP modes, and introduce something they are already familiar with.

The Season 20 Battle Pass will come into effect on November 23, at 3 a.m. server time. This Battle Pass hosts 40 ranks worth of challenges and rewards, such as Crests, Hilts, and more. Then, from December 7, 3 a.m.—December 18 3 a.m. local server time, players over Level 30 can participate in an event that previews Diablo’s next major update. During the event, players will receive a 100% bonus to XP earned from Battle Pass levels.

Then there are some returning events, such as Shady Stock, Fractured Plane, Trial of the Hordes, Alley of Blood, Into the Dark Wood, and All Clans on Deck. Next, a slew of feature updates have also been introduced. To make it easier for players in the Oceanic regions to join Battlegrounds, Blizzard is introducing several changes to improve matchmaking for Servers in these areas.

When Battlegrounds starts to attract more players, the Oceanic regions will have staggered timings. Additionally, Oceanic, Korean, and Japanese based players will now be able to matchmake together.

In addition, players will now receive rewards from participating in Battlefield matches beyond the first 3 per day. Aside from that, matchmaking fixes have also been made in Diablo Immortal Season 20 update to facilitate better matchmaking between players of similar power levels.

Now, once you’ve reached the Legendary rank, you’ll still be able to match with players that have high resonance but it will be weighted less and eventually ignored once you’re a high enough power level. Also, once a match is found, Armor and Armor Penetration values will be considered for which team players are assigned to.

Lastly, the jump skill functionality has been improved in China region. The enhancements to the skill will enable players in China to better avoid obstacles, improving skill functionality while also allowing traversal across the map.