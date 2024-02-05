Starfield And More Xbox-Exclusive Titles Could Be Coming To PlayStation Soon

Starfield by Bethesda Game Studios was one of the major hits for Xbox at the time of the launch itself and has remained an Xbox-exclusive title since then. Now, a report online suggests that Xbox could be planning to bring Starfield for PlayStation 5 consoles along with another upcoming exclusive title called Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.

The leak for Starfield arriving on PlayStation 5 comes from XboxEra where the publication states that Microsoft is planning a launch for Starfield on PlayStation 5 once it releases the already announced “Shattered Space” expansion for Xbox and PC, at some point later this year. “We’ve also been informed that Microsoft have made additional investment into PlayStation 5 dev kits to support ongoing development efforts – adding further fuel to the fire”, said the report. The publication didn’t disclose any information about it’s sources.

It’s sources further suggest that a lot of the internal team at Xbox isn’t happy with the decision of opening up exclusive titles to competitor consoles but “recouping the potential money “left on the table” by not releasing elsewhere” seems to have been the winning argument.

Aside from Starfield, Hi-Fi Rush is another game available only on Xbox consoles and PC and could soon be coming to PlayStation and Nintendo Switch. It’s release on rival platforms is tentatively planned for Q1 this year, according to XboxEra. “We’ve been advised to expect Microsoft to make a more public announcement on this new strategy this month”, the report reads.

Read More: PS Plus Monthly Games for February 2024 Announced: Foamstars, Rollerdrome & More

This information also came as a part of recent datamine that discovered in-game t-shirts that could be worn by protagonist Chai. There are three designs for the t-shirt that appear to match the colours associated with each platform: green for Xbox, blue for PlayStation, and red for Nintendo Switch. The Xbox t-shirt says “Shadow Dropped,” the PlayStation design says “I’m Here Baby!” and the red one reads “Rock Out! Anywhere.”

Finally, a separate report from ‘The Verge’ that a source with knowledge of Microsoft’s plans have claimed the company is “weighing up which titles will remain exclusive and others that will appear on Switch or PS5 in the future.” The leak adds that Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is one such title. Once it launches exclusively on Xbox and PC in December 2024, it would arrive on PS5 after a “rather short period” that could just be “some months later.” Sea of Thieves could also be a part of the list of Xbox-exclusive titles making way to PlayStation.