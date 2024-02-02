PS Plus Monthly Games for February 2024 Announced: Foamstars, Rollerdrome & More

Sony has announced the list of PS Plus games that will be available to play for the subscribers at no extra cost in February 2024. This month’s lineup brings 3 new titles along with Fall Guys Icons Pack that will be exclusive to PlayStation Plus members and a trial for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. All three games will be playable February 6.

The first title coming to PS Plus in February 2024 is Foamstars. Foamstars is a new 4v4 shooting game where players can enjoy a combination of a party-like atmosphere where mysterious foam builds up around them. It features three different modes: Smash The Star, Happy Bath Survival, and Rubber Duck Party. In each mode, players use foam guns to spray their opponents and the environment with various effects. The game also has a Mission Mode, where players can either play solo or cooperate with up to three friends to fight against waves of enemies.

Next up is Rollerdrome, a game that combines roller-skating and shooting in a 2030 setting. It is developed by Roll7 and published by Private Division. It is a single-player game that challenges you to perform tricks and grinds while fighting enemies with various weapons. It has a comic-book inspired art style and a retro-futuristic soundtrack.

Read More: Insurgency: Sandstorm Gets a Next-Gen Update With 4K 60FPS Support For PS5, Xbox Series X

Then the next game available as a part PS Plus February 2024 games lineup is ‘Steelrising’ which will be available only on PS5, unlike the other two that’ll be available both on PS4 and the PS5. It is action RPG that is set in an alternate history Paris in which the French Revolution has been suppressed by a robotic army. Players have to fight and explore through the streets, rooftops, neighborhoods and castles as Aegis, a mysterious automaton masterpiece.

PS Plus is also offering the Fall Guys Icons Pack, which brings some iconic PlayStation looks to the multiplayer party, such as Ratchet, Clank, Aloy and more. Lastly, as a PS Plus Premium member you’ll have access to Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 with a 2 hour time-limited trial starting February 6. Trophies and save progress from this trial will carry over if you decide to purchase the full game.