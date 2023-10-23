Squadron 42 enters final polishing stage, officially confirmed

Squadron 42, the upcoming space combat adventure game from Cloud Imperium Games, has achieved a major milestone in its development. According to the studio’s founder Chris Roberts, the game is now feature-complete and has entered its polishing phase.

Roberts made the announcement during the CitizenCon 2023 event, where he also showed a 26.5-minute video featuring various aspects of Squadron 42. The video showcased the game’s all-star cast, which includes Mark Hamill, Gary Oldman, Gillian Anderson, and more, as well as the game’s story-driven campaign, intense space and ground combat, and destructible environments.

Richard Tyrer, senior game director on Squadron 42, highlighted that the “tactical FPS combat and stealth, which has seen a suite of improvements from improved looting, weapon feel and balance, realistic scopes, and smoother locomotion alongside our new and improved FPS radar and scanner that provides you with an overview of the battlefield, but at the cost of ramping up your emissions. We’ve also seen the introduction of our Maelstrom-powered destructible environment.”

Squadron 42 is set in the same universe as Star Citizen and is described by the developers as a “spiritual successor to Wing Commander”. For those not aware, Star Citizen is a multiplayer online game that has been in development since 2011, and the crowdfunding campaign for the game began on Kickstarter in 2012, with an initial goal of $500,000. The campaign raised over $2 million by the end of its run.

Squadron 42 is designed to be a standalone single-player experience that can be played offline. It was originally announced as an episodic trilogy, but the first episode has been delayed several times due to the game’s scope and complexity.