Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 Official Release Date Revealed

After five years of anticipation, fans of the critically acclaimed Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice can finally look forward to a specific launch date for the sequel of the title. Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2, the sequel to the BAFTA Games Award winner, will be officially released on May 21, 2024. The game will be a digital-only release for Xbox Series X/S and PC and will sell for $49.99 (approx Rs 4,153).

The announcement was made during the Xbox Developer Direct 2024 event, where Ninja Theory, the game’s developers, also showcased a detailed game overview, including behind-the-scenes footage of the game’s production. The overview revealed the some visuals, immersive audio, and realistic portrayal of Senua’s psychosis which the game aims to deliver.

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 is set in the 10th century Iceland, where you accompany Senua in understanding her world through perception puzzles LED by her experiences of psychosis, in brutal and visceral combat and in traversal gameplay, this time across the harsh but beautiful landscapes of Iceland. “Crucially, all these elements are intertwined in a unique visual and audio experience, where everything is in service of Senua’s story”, read an Xbox blog post.

On the game being a digital-only release, Dom Matthews, Studio Head at Ninja Theory said, “We also took advantage of the freedom that digital-only distribution offered us to create a game of the length that fit perfectly with our intended experience but could be sold at a lower price to reflect the shorter length of our story. This framework allowed us to focus on the things we really care about – taking our fans on an unforgettable journey into Senua’s unique world”.

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 was first teased at The Game Awards 2019, and since then, fans have been eagerly waiting for more updates. The game was also featured at The Game Awards 2023, where a new trailer was shown. However, the official release date was not revealed until the Xbox Developer Direct 2024 event, which also included other announcements and reveals from Xbox and its partners.