Xbox Free Play Days Brings Free Access To UFC 5, Make Way, And More

Xbox Free Play Days for this weekend has begun and it brings access to a total of four games including UFC 5. These titles are available this weekend for Xbox Game Pass Core and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members to play from Thursday January 18 at 12:01 a.m. PDT until Sunday, January 21 at 11:59 p.m. PDT.

The first title available during this week’s Xbox Free Play Days is UFC 5, which is the next evolution of the fight game powered by Frostbite. From graphics upgrades to all-new damage systems and doctor stoppages that affect gameplay in truly authentic fashion, this is one those fighting titles which fans of this genre would enjoy playing to the fullest.

The next game for this week’s Free Play Days includes AEW: Fight Forever Bring the Boom Edition. It combines nostalgic arcade-wrestling with All Elite Wrestling finishers and moves. Fight Forever features a big roster of AEW talent, multiple match types including 4-way, tag-team, unsanctioned lights-out, and a load of customization options. There’s Career mode, more than 40 weapons, and much more to explore in the game.

Then there’s Make Way, a chaotic multiplayer racing game where up to four players battle to cross the finish line, all while avoiding obstacles and blowing each other up. Players have to build their own tracks from a random selection of pieces. One can play with up to four racers locally or online with cross-platform play.

Finally, there’s One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4, where you battle your way through waves of enemies as your favourite One Piece characters. In a search for treasure, players can relive some of the One Piece series’ most memorable moments that span all the way from the beginning.

To access the installation option with your Xbox Game Pass Core or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership, go to the Microsoft Store. Ensure you’re signed in. For console download, go to the Subscriptions tab in the Xbox Store, then find the Free Play Days collection on your Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S.