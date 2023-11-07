Rocket League brings famous Disney character Lightning McQueen to its game

Rocket League, the popular hybrid title of arcade-style soccer paired with vehicles, has announced a new collaboration with Disney to bring one of the most iconic characters from the Cars franchise to its game. Lightning McQueen, the red rookie race car voiced by Owen Wilson, will be available as a playable vehicle in Rocket League starting from today, November 7, 2023.

Lightning McQueen is the main protagonist of the Cars trilogy, a series of animated films produced by Pixar and distributed by Disney. Developer Psyonix further announced that the Lightning McQueen Car is the very first in Rocket League to feature dynamic expressions. “Lightning will look around the pitch while you cruise the Arena, then narrow his eyes in focus as you approach supersonic speeds”, read the blog post announcing the partnership.

The Lightning McQueen Mega Bundle will be available for 2500 in-game credits and includes content such as:

Lightning McQueen Car (Dominus Hitbox)

Rust-eze Decal

Dinoco Decal

Cruisin’ Decal

Lightyear Racing Wheels

Lightyear Dinoco Wheels

Lightyear Whitewall Wheels

Ka-chow Goal Explosion

Lightning McQueen Player Banner

“Life Is A Highway” Player Anthem by Rascal Flatts

The Lightning McQueen Car, Ka-chow Goal Explosion, and “Life Is A Highway” Player Anthem will also be available for individual purchase. Further, as there’s both a red and blue Decal, you’ll be able to assign each to a team colour in your Garage.

This is not the first time that Rocket League has collaborated with other franchises. In the past, it has featured vehicles and items from Back to the Future, Batman, Jurassic World, Ghostbusters, and more.