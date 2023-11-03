Indus Battle Royale game to be playable inside Fortnite: Know how

Made-in-India battle royale Indus will be playable in Fortnite. Revealed during the India Game Developer Conference 2023 in Hyderabad, players will be able to experience Indus’ gameplay, map, modes, and more in Fortnite for PC and macOS. This was developed using Epic Games’ Unreal Editor for Fortnite (UEFN) by a two-woman team at SuperGaming in about 27 days, according to the company.

The Indus Battle Royale experience has been made possible through the Fortnite Creator Mode. For those uninitiated, the Creative mode in Fortnite allows you to freely create content on your own Creative Islands. Your islands offer you a place where you make the rules, filled with your favourite things and people.

While Indus is slated to hit mobile with the Closed Beta this festive season, Indus in Fortnite is a separate experience for PC and macOS, with a release date that will be announced soon. Along with Indus’ environments, the win condition where players would win a game by capturing a unique resource called Cosmium, that manifests on the map — has also been brought to Fortnite.

The aim behind the move is to bring Indus and Indo-Futurism to the largest relevant international audience possible. Indus is going to be available in closed beta this festive season, as per the developers.

Players act as a Mythwalker in the game. A mythwalker is a hired gun, an adventurer, a blank slate. “A thirst for the unknown has you diving head first onto the planet Indus for COVEN, an intragalactic syndicate”, the developer describes.