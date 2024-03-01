PS Plus Monthly Games First Batch For March 2024 Announced

PS Plus’ monthly lineup of games for March 2024, which includes titles such as EA Sports F1 23, has now been announced. Moreover, PlayStation Plus members can access a unique cosmetic bundle in The Finals, including two sets of military-themed outfits and weapon skins. All the games will be playable from March 5 until April 1.

PS Plus March 2024 Games

The first title in the lineup is EA Sports F1 23 for both PS4 and PS5. F1 23 is a racing video game that simulates the 2023 Formula One and Formula 2 championships. It was developed by Codemasters and published by EA Sports. It features a story mode called “Braking Point”, where you can experience the drama and rivalries of the F1 world.

Then there’s Sifu, which will also be available on PS4 and PS5. Sifu is a gritty beat-em-up featuring visceral hand-to-hand combat in a contemporary urban setting. From Sloclap, creators of the acclaimed PS4 fighting game Absolver, Sifu follows a young kung fu student on a path of revenge, hunting for the murderers of his family.

Next up is Hello Neighbour 2, where you are an investigative journalist looking to uncover the darkest secrets of your neighbours and solve the case of Mr.Peterson, the infamous antagonist of Hello Neighbour.

Finally, the next and final game in the lineup of March 2024 titles for PS Plus members is not actually a game but an expansion pack for Destiny 2, which is also available for free on the PlayStation Store. Destiny 2: The Witch Queen is a major expansion for Destiny 2, a first-person shooter video game by Bungie. Players delve into Savathûn’s Throne World to uncover the mystery of how she and her Lucent Hive stole the Light. They learn the secrets to crafting new weapons, the new Glaive, and much more.

PlayStation also confirmed that February 2024’s lineup of titles, such as Foamstars, Rollerdrome and Steelrising, are available to add to PlayStation Plus members’ game library until Monday, March 4.