PS Plus Games For January 2024 Announced: Check Out Details

Ahead of the new year, PlayStation has announced a trio of new games for PS Plus subscribers including a PS5 exclusive called ‘A Plague Tale: Requiem’. These games will be available to play from January 2, 2024. Aside from that, it was reiterated that PlayStation Plus members have until January 1 to add Lego 2K Drive, Powerwash Simulator and Sable to their game library. These were the games that were made available for PS Plus subscribers in December 2023.

Coming to the January 2024 lineup, the first title to arrive on PS Plus is Evil West, available both on PS4 and the PS5. Evil West is a third-person shooter game that was released on November 22, 2022. It is developed by Flying Wild Hog and published by Focus Entertainment. The game is set in a dark and twisted version of the American frontier, where you play as Jesse Rentier, a vampire hunter who works for a secret organization. You can use various weapons and gadgets, such as a revolver, a rifle, a flamethrower, and a lightning-fueled gauntlet, to fight against bloodthirsty monsters.

Next one is A Plague Tale: Requiem, the sequel to award-winning adventure, A Plague Tale: Innocence. It is available only on the PS5 and follows the story of Amicia and Hugo, two siblings who are trying to survive in a world plagued by rats and war. The game is an action-adventure stealth game, where you can use various weapons, tools, and powers to fight against enemies and rats. You can also play the game cooperatively with a friend.

The last one is Nobody Saves the World, available on PS5 and PS4. Nobody Saves the World is a new action RPG game from the creators of Guacamelee! You play as Nobody, a character who can transform into different forms, such as a knight, a rat, a robot, and more. You can mix and match your form abilities to create powerful combos and fight against enemies and bosses.

In addition to the Monthly Games lineup for PS Plus subscribers, Sony says that the Warframe Syrinx Collection will also release on January 2. This exclusive PlayStation Plus pack contains multiple weapons, armour and items for Digital Extremes’ F2P sci-fi multiplayer action title. Once downloaded, they’ll all be available in your in-game Warframe inventory immediately, regardless of whether you’re a new or returning player.